The Democratic and Republican Primaries are past, but the Henderson County Elections Department has plenty of activity on the horizon.
Although no county races are headed to a runoff, Elections Administrator Paula Ludke said both parties will have runoffs in up-ballot races. Those will be decided May 24.
“We also have the city and school board elections coming up on May 7,” she said.
As for the May 1 Election Day, Ludke said things went pretty well in the voting and counting. Even so, it was a late night for the workers.
“Anyone still in line at 7 could still vote,” she said. “We had places where there were people waiting to vote. We had more vote on election day than in the early voting.”
Early voters totaled 4,661, while 5,969 went to the polls on Election Day.
“We had bad weather for a lot of the early voting,” Ludke said.
Once the votes were in the machines had to be brought to Athens for the counting.
She said both the Republicans and Democrats are expected to canvas their votes on March 10. Till then the vote totals are unofficial.
Of the almost 57,000 Henderson County registered voters, 11,055 took part in the primary. Republicans numbered 9,679 and Democrats, 1,376.
Henderson County had two contested Justice of the Peace races on the Republican side, Place 2 incumbent Kevin Pollock polled 1,391 to 549 for Jamie Fawns. In Place 5 Tonya Estes-Norris won a tight race with Stacey Norris, 1929 to 978. The incumbent, Belinda Brownlow, did not seek another term.
Republican Party Chairman Dan Hunt was re-elected. He had 6,253 to 1,610 for Lawrence Pfeifer.
