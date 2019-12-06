The deadline for candidates to enter the March Republican and Democratic Primaries is Monday and some contested Henderson County races have developed.
Henderson County Republican Party Chairwoman Betty Holland said two County Commissioner terms are up in 2020 and will be on the ballot, as well as an unexpired seat.
An election to fill the seat left by Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Geeslin is scheduled for March and a filing deadline has been set for 6 p.m., Monday, December 16
The Precinct 1 Commissioner spot, currently held by Scotty Thomas is sought by Keith Pryor, Brad Skiles and Wendy Kinabrew Spivey.
Thomas, who had previously served a full term as commissioner, was sworn in in December 2018 to complete the unexpired term of Ken Hayes, who died in November.
Holland said the constable race for Precinct 4 is also contested. Incumbent John Floyd is challenged by Josh Rickman.
District Attorney Mark Hall has announced he will not seek a second term. Former Assistant DA Jenny Palmer has filed for the seat.
The Republican headquarters will be open from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday for last day filers. Holland said anyone who needs to make a special appointment to file can call 214-535-4284.
In other races, Precinct 3 Commissioner incumbent Charles "Chuck" McHam has filed for a second term and as of Friday had no opponent. Other incumbents, who so far have drawn no opposition include 392nd District Court Judge R. Scott McKee, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, County Attorney Clint Davis, Tax Assessor/Collector Peggy Goodall.
In 2020, all of the constable offices will be up for election. Constable Pct. 1, incumbent Kay Langford, Constable Pct. 2 Mitch Baker, Constable Pct. 3 David Grubbs and Constable Pct. 5 Brad Miers had drawn no opposition as of Friday.
