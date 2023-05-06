Henderson County Joint Election
May 6, 2023
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
Henderson County ( Van Zandt MISD, AISD, EISD)
(Anderson AISD)
Statistics TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Election Day Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 0 0 29
Precincts Complete 0 of 29 0 0 0
Precincts Partially Reported 29 of 29 0 0 29
Absentee/ Early Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 29 29 0
Registered Voters - Total 34,613
Ballots Cast - Total 3,514 43 2,175 1,296
Ballots Cast - Blank 2 0 2 0
Voter Turnout - Total 10.15%
Henderson County ( Van Zandt MISD, AISD, EISD)
(Anderson AISD)
Mayor City of Chandler
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Cy Ditzler 427 1 274 152
Libby Fulgham 294 1 221 72
Total Votes Cast 721 2 495 224
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 39 0 25 14
Contest Totals 760 2 520 238
Precincts Reporting 2 of 2
Mayor City of Athens
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Aaron "Bubba" Smith 631 22 371 238
Elvis Allen 201 2 127 72
Total Votes Cast 832 24 498 310
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 3 0 0 3
Contest Totals 835 24 498 313
Precincts Reporting 8 of 8
Mayor City of Mabank
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Randy Teague 69 0 51 18
Total Votes Cast 69 0 51 18
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 21 0 18 3
Contest Totals 90 0 69 21
Precincts Reporting 1 of 1
Mayor City of Brownsboro
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Dusty Wise 43 0 9 34
Total Votes Cast 43 0 9 34
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 0 0 0 0
Contest Totals 43 0 9 34
Precincts Reporting 1 of 1
City Council City of Mabank
Vote For 2
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Ty Thompson 38 0 33 5
Daren Day 43 0 30 13
Jeff Norman 42 0 31 11
Total Votes Cast 123 0 94 29
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 57 0 44 13
Contest Totals 180 0 138 42
Precincts Reporting 1 of 1
City Council City of Seven Points
Vote For 3
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Andy Perdue 31 0 21 10
Carl Schlitz 19 0 11 8
Morgan Longacre 41 0 24 17
Mary Wennerstrom 64 0 34 30
Total Votes Cast 155 0 90 65
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 79 0 33 46
Contest Totals 234 0 123 111
Precincts Reporting 2 of 2
City Council City of Chandler
Vote For 2
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Angie Saxon 477 2 326 149
Milton Wallace 419 0 308 111
Total Votes Cast 896 2 634 260
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 624 2 406 216
Contest Totals 1,520 4 1,040 476
Precincts Reporting 2 of 2
Council Member, Place 1 City of Athens
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Mark Carroll 506 15 322 169
William E. Smith 245 5 143 97
Total Votes Cast 751 20 465 266
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 84 4 33 47
Contest Totals 835 24 498 313
Precincts Reporting 8 of 8
Henderson County ( Van Zandt MISD, AISD, EISD)
(Anderson AISD)
City Council, Place 1 Gun Barrel City - East
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
April Burns 148 1 114 33
Total Votes Cast 148 1 114 33
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 31 0 22 9
Contest Totals 179 1 136 42
Precincts Reporting 3 of 3
City Council, Place 3 Gun Barrel City - West
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Gary Lerew 98 2 80 16
Jennifer Jacobs 256 1 182 73
Total Votes Cast 354 3 262 89
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 25 0 19 6
Contest Totals 379 3 281 95
Precincts Reporting 2 of 2
City Council, Place 5 Gun Barrel City - At Large
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Richard Yaws 126 1 99 26
Kennith Foster 383 3 282 98
Total Votes Cast 509 4 381 124
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 49 0 36 13
Contest Totals 558 4 417 137
Precincts Reporting 4 of 4
City Council - At Large City of Brownsboro
Vote For 2
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Adam McLean 24 0 4 20
Jason Gardner 26 0 5 21
Trayce West 23 0 4 19
Total Votes Cast 73 0 13 60
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 13 0 5 8
Contest Totals 86 0 18 68
Precincts Reporting 1 of 1
Henderson County ( Van Zandt MISD, AISD, EISD)
(Anderson AISD)
Board of Trustee, Place 1 Athens ISD
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Eugene Buford 810 27 479 304
Total Votes Cast 810 27 479 304
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 212 4 126 82
Contest Totals 1,022 31 605 386
Precincts Reporting 17 of 17
Board of Trustee, Place 2 Athens ISD
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Kelley Lee 634 10 400 224
Bryan Barker 351 20 185 146
Total Votes Cast 985 30 585 370
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 37 1 20 16
Contest Totals 1,022 31 605 386
Precincts Reporting 17 of 17
Board of Trustee, Place 3 Eustace ISD
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Jose L. Gomez 222 0 61 161
Jamie Potter 165 2 53 110
Total Votes Cast 387 2 114 271
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 7 0 4 3
Contest Totals 394 2 118 274
Precincts Reporting 7 of 7
Trustee, Place 4 Eustace ISD
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Katie Goodell McCallister 317 2 86 229
Total Votes Cast 317 2 86 229
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 77 0 32 45
Contest Totals 394 2 118 274
Precincts Reporting 7 of 7
Henderson County ( Van Zandt MISD, AISD, EISD)
(Anderson AISD)
Board of Trustee, Place 7 Eustace ISD
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Jeff L. Lawson 232 0 64 168
Larry Tiner 154 2 49 103
Total Votes Cast 386 2 113 271
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 8 0 5 3
Contest Totals 394 2 118 274
Precincts Reporting 7 of 7
Proposition A City of Chandler
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
For 175 2 114 59
Against 581 0 404 177
Total Votes Cast 756 2 518 236
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 4 0 2 2
Contest Totals 760 2 520 238
Precincts Reporting 2 of 2
Proposition A Mabank ISD
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
For 516 0 393 123
Against 736 7 508 221
Total Votes Cast 1,252 7 901 344
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 11 1 7 3
Contest Totals 1,263 8 908 347
Precincts Reporting 8 of 8
Proposition B Mabank ISD
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
For 430 1 331 98
Against 821 6 569 246
Total Votes Cast 1,251 7 900 344
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 12 1 8 3
Contest Totals 1,263 8 908 347
Precincts Reporting 8 of 8
Henderson County ( Van Zandt MISD, AISD, EISD)
(Anderson AISD)
Proposition C Mabank ISD
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
For 427 1 325 101
Against 823 6 575 242
Total Votes Cast 1,250 7 900 343
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 13 1 8 4
Contest Totals 1,263 8 908 347
