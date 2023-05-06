VOTE.jpg

Henderson County Joint Election

May 6, 2023

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Henderson County ( Van Zandt MISD, AISD, EISD)

(Anderson AISD)

Statistics TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Election Day Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 0 0 29

Precincts Complete 0 of 29 0 0 0

Precincts Partially Reported 29 of 29 0 0 29

Absentee/ Early Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 29 29 0

Registered Voters - Total 34,613

Ballots Cast - Total 3,514 43 2,175 1,296

Ballots Cast - Blank 2 0 2 0

Voter Turnout - Total 10.15%

Election Summary - 05/06/2023 8:27 PM 1 of 7

Henderson County ( Van Zandt MISD, AISD, EISD)

(Anderson AISD)

Mayor City of Chandler

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Cy Ditzler 427 1 274 152

Libby Fulgham 294 1 221 72

Total Votes Cast 721 2 495 224

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 39 0 25 14

Contest Totals 760 2 520 238

Precincts Reporting 2 of 2

Mayor City of Athens

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Aaron "Bubba" Smith 631 22 371 238

Elvis Allen 201 2 127 72

Total Votes Cast 832 24 498 310

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 3 0 0 3

Contest Totals 835 24 498 313

Precincts Reporting 8 of 8

Mayor City of Mabank

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Randy Teague 69 0 51 18

Total Votes Cast 69 0 51 18

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 21 0 18 3

Contest Totals 90 0 69 21

Precincts Reporting 1 of 1

Mayor City of Brownsboro

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Dusty Wise 43 0 9 34

Total Votes Cast 43 0 9 34

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 0 0 0 0

Contest Totals 43 0 9 34

Precincts Reporting 1 of 1

Election Summary - 05/06/2023 8:27 PM 2 of 7

City Council City of Mabank

Vote For 2

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Ty Thompson 38 0 33 5

Daren Day 43 0 30 13

Jeff Norman 42 0 31 11

Total Votes Cast 123 0 94 29

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 57 0 44 13

Contest Totals 180 0 138 42

Precincts Reporting 1 of 1

City Council City of Seven Points

Vote For 3

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Andy Perdue 31 0 21 10

Carl Schlitz 19 0 11 8

Morgan Longacre 41 0 24 17

Mary Wennerstrom 64 0 34 30

Total Votes Cast 155 0 90 65

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 79 0 33 46

Contest Totals 234 0 123 111

Precincts Reporting 2 of 2

City Council City of Chandler

Vote For 2

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Angie Saxon 477 2 326 149

Milton Wallace 419 0 308 111

Total Votes Cast 896 2 634 260

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 624 2 406 216

Contest Totals 1,520 4 1,040 476

Precincts Reporting 2 of 2

Council Member, Place 1 City of Athens

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Mark Carroll 506 15 322 169

William E. Smith 245 5 143 97

Total Votes Cast 751 20 465 266

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 84 4 33 47

Contest Totals 835 24 498 313

Precincts Reporting 8 of 8

Henderson County ( Van Zandt MISD, AISD, EISD)

(Anderson AISD)

City Council, Place 1 Gun Barrel City - East

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

April Burns 148 1 114 33

Total Votes Cast 148 1 114 33

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 31 0 22 9

Contest Totals 179 1 136 42

Precincts Reporting 3 of 3

City Council, Place 3 Gun Barrel City - West

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Gary Lerew 98 2 80 16

Jennifer Jacobs 256 1 182 73

Total Votes Cast 354 3 262 89

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 25 0 19 6

Contest Totals 379 3 281 95

Precincts Reporting 2 of 2

City Council, Place 5 Gun Barrel City - At Large

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Richard Yaws 126 1 99 26

Kennith Foster 383 3 282 98

Total Votes Cast 509 4 381 124

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 49 0 36 13

Contest Totals 558 4 417 137

Precincts Reporting 4 of 4

City Council - At Large City of Brownsboro

Vote For 2

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Adam McLean 24 0 4 20

Jason Gardner 26 0 5 21

Trayce West 23 0 4 19

Total Votes Cast 73 0 13 60

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 13 0 5 8

Contest Totals 86 0 18 68

Precincts Reporting 1 of 1

Henderson County ( Van Zandt MISD, AISD, EISD)

(Anderson AISD)

Board of Trustee, Place 1 Athens ISD

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Eugene Buford 810 27 479 304

Total Votes Cast 810 27 479 304

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 212 4 126 82

Contest Totals 1,022 31 605 386

Precincts Reporting 17 of 17

Board of Trustee, Place 2 Athens ISD

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Kelley Lee 634 10 400 224

Bryan Barker 351 20 185 146

Total Votes Cast 985 30 585 370

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 37 1 20 16

Contest Totals 1,022 31 605 386

Precincts Reporting 17 of 17

Board of Trustee, Place 3 Eustace ISD

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Jose L. Gomez 222 0 61 161

Jamie Potter 165 2 53 110

Total Votes Cast 387 2 114 271

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 7 0 4 3

Contest Totals 394 2 118 274

Precincts Reporting 7 of 7

Trustee, Place 4 Eustace ISD

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Katie Goodell McCallister 317 2 86 229

Total Votes Cast 317 2 86 229

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 77 0 32 45

Contest Totals 394 2 118 274

Precincts Reporting 7 of 7

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Henderson County ( Van Zandt MISD, AISD, EISD)

(Anderson AISD)

Board of Trustee, Place 7 Eustace ISD

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

Jeff L. Lawson 232 0 64 168

Larry Tiner 154 2 49 103

Total Votes Cast 386 2 113 271

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 8 0 5 3

Contest Totals 394 2 118 274

Precincts Reporting 7 of 7

Proposition A City of Chandler

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

For 175 2 114 59

Against 581 0 404 177

Total Votes Cast 756 2 518 236

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 4 0 2 2

Contest Totals 760 2 520 238

Precincts Reporting 2 of 2

Proposition A Mabank ISD

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

For 516 0 393 123

Against 736 7 508 221

Total Votes Cast 1,252 7 901 344

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 11 1 7 3

Contest Totals 1,263 8 908 347

Precincts Reporting 8 of 8

Proposition B Mabank ISD

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

For 430 1 331 98

Against 821 6 569 246

Total Votes Cast 1,251 7 900 344

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 12 1 8 3

Contest Totals 1,263 8 908 347

Precincts Reporting 8 of 8

May 6, 2023

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Henderson County ( Van Zandt MISD, AISD, EISD)

(Anderson AISD)

Proposition C Mabank ISD

Vote For 1

TOTAL Absentee Early

Voting

Election

Day

For 427 1 325 101

Against 823 6 575 242

Total Votes Cast 1,250 7 900 343

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 13 1 8 4

Contest Totals 1,263 8 908 347

