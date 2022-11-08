Election Day set for Tuesday, Nov. 8. Athens residents will vote for or against an ordinance outlawing abortion and declaring it a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. The county will also host elections for the cities of Coffee City, Murchison, Tool, and Trinidad.
Brownsboro ISD is calling for a $24 million bond, and Malakoff, Cross Roads, LaPoynor, and Trinidad ISDs will also host elections.
Voters will also make their choice for Texas’ governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more.
On Election Day, Henderson County residents may vote at any county polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Please visit the Election Office’s website for more information.
On the net:
www.henderson-county.com/departments/elections-voter-registration
