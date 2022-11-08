Henderson County voters are reminded to cast their ballot before the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Review will post unofficial results as they become available.
Athens residents will vote for or against an ordinance outlawing abortion and declaring it a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. The county will also host elections for the cities of Coffee City, Murchison, Tool, and Trinidad.
Brownsboro ISD is calling for a $24 million bond, and Malakoff, Cross Roads, LaPoynor, and Trinidad ISDs will also host elections.
Voters will also make their choice for Texas’ governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more.
On Election Day, Henderson County residents may vote at any county polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bring an acceptable form of ID when checking in at the polls.
Here is a complete list of Henderson County polling locations:
Lakeview Assembly of God - Seven Points
Cross Road ISD Gym - Cross Roads
Malakoff ISD Learning Center - Malakoff
Trinidad Community Center - Trinidad
Oran White Community Center - Tool
Beacon Hill Church of Christ - Gun Barrel City (Note the new location behind Gun Barrel City Hall to accommodate voters)
Payne Spring Fire Dept. - Payne Springs
Eustace High School - Eustace
Bethel Christian Church - Athens
The Texan - Athens
Faith Baptist Church - Brownsboro
Murchison ISD Cafeteria - Murchison
First United Methodist Church - Chandler
Cain Center - Athens
Coffee City Community Center - Coffee City
Moore Station Community Center - Moore Station
Henderson County Larue Complex - Larue
Results will be available online at www.henderson-county.com/departments/elections-voter-registration/election-results
For more information visit www.henderson-county.com/departments/elections-voter-registration
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.