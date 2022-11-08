11-3-22 Early Voting.jpg

Henderson County voters are reminded to cast their ballot before the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Review will post unofficial results as they become available.

Athens residents will vote for or against an ordinance outlawing abortion and declaring it a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. The county will also host elections for the cities of Coffee City, Murchison, Tool, and Trinidad.

Brownsboro ISD is calling for a $24 million bond, and Malakoff, Cross Roads, LaPoynor, and Trinidad ISDs will also host elections.

Voters will also make their choice for Texas’ governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more.

On Election Day, Henderson County residents may vote at any county polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bring an acceptable form of ID when checking in at the polls.

Here is a complete list of Henderson County polling locations:

Lakeview Assembly of God - Seven Points

Cross Road ISD Gym - Cross Roads

Malakoff ISD Learning Center - Malakoff

Trinidad Community Center - Trinidad

Oran White Community Center - Tool

Beacon Hill Church of Christ - Gun Barrel City (Note the new location behind Gun Barrel City Hall to accommodate voters)

Payne Spring Fire Dept. - Payne Springs

Eustace High School - Eustace

Bethel Christian Church - Athens

The Texan - Athens

Faith Baptist Church - Brownsboro

Murchison ISD Cafeteria - Murchison

First United Methodist Church - Chandler

Cain Center - Athens

Coffee City Community Center - Coffee City

Moore Station Community Center - Moore Station

Henderson County Larue Complex - Larue

Results will be available online at www.henderson-county.com/departments/elections-voter-registration/election-results

For more information visit www.henderson-county.com/departments/elections-voter-registration

