The polls are closed and Henderson County early voting results are in.

Of 58,325 registered voters 18,071 total ballots were cast, 1,008 absentee and 17,063 in person for a 30.98% early voter turnout.

Results show that Athens early voters are in favor of Proposition A, an ordinance outlawing abortion and declaring it a Sanctuary City for the Unborn with 1,126 voting for and 815 against.

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 incumbent republican Milton K. Adams took the early lead with 3,748 votes to democrat Cornelius Hambrick’s 713.

The county also hosted elections for the cities of Coffee City, Murchison, Tool, and Trinidad.

Brownsboro ISD called for a $24 million bond, and Malakoff, Cross Roads, LaPoynor, and Trinidad ISDs also hosted elections.

Voters will also make their choice for Texas’ governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more.

Unofficial early voting results:

US Representative, Dist 5

REP Lance Gooden 14,549

DEM Tartisha Hill 3,032

LIB Kevin A. Hale 258

Governor

REP Greg Abbott 14,562

DEM Beto O'Rourke 3,283

LIB Mark Tippetts 139

GRN Delilah Barrios 22

Lieutenant Governor

REP Dan Patrick 14,148

DEM Mike Collier 3,473

LIB Shanna Steele 278

Attorney General

REP Ken Paxton 14,046

DEM Rochelle Mercedes Garza 3,291

LIB Mark Ash 461

Comptroller of Public Accounts

REP Glenn Hegar 14,556

DEM Janet T. Dudding 3,039

LIB V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza 193

Comm. General Land Office

REP Dawn Buckingham 14,405

DEM Jay Kleberg 3,163

GRN Alfred Molison, Jr. 121

Commissioner of Agriculture

REP Sid Miller 14,453

DEM Susan Hays 3,258

Railroad Commissioner

REP Wayne Christian 14,349

DEM Luke Warford 3,007

LIB Jaime Andres Diez 235

GRN Hunter Wayne Crow 121

Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 3

REP Debra Lehrmann 14,423

DEM Erin A. Nowell 3,094

LIB Thomas Edward Oxford 205

Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 5

REP Rebeca Huddle 14,534

DEM Amanda Reichek 3,158

Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 9

REP Evan Young 14,494

DEM Julia Maldonado 3,164

Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 5

REP Scott Walker 14,476

DEM Dana Huffman 3,160

Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 6

REP Jesse F. McClure, III 14,434

DEM Robert Johnson 3,152

State Senator, District 3

REP Robert Nichols 14,392

DEM Steve Russell 3,069

LIB Desarae Lindsey 209

State Representative, District 4

REP Keith Bell 7,541

LIB Matt Savino 1,428

State Representative, District 8

REP Cody Harris 7,228

LIB R. Edwin Adams 832

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4

REP Milton K. Adams 3,748

DEM Cornelius Hambrick 713

City Council City of Murchison

Torance McClean 55

Jeremy Smith 30

Brad Gray 54

Council Person, 1 Year Term City of Tool

John Brasfield 241

Kathleen Donoghue 210

Council Person, 2 Year Term City of Tool (Vote for 3)

Greg Figueroa 292

Mark Holley 183

Mike Dumont 207

Stephanie Love 175

Alderman, Place 5 City of Coffee City

Anthony F. Vrba 41

Ollie M. Harmon 46

Trustee, Place 1 LaPoynor ISD

Bryan Forester 428

Rebekah Church 89

Trustee, Place 2 LaPoynor ISD

Ronny Crawford 229

John Kinabrew 279

Trustee, Place 4 LaPoynor ISD

Mander Clark 151

Jacob Haynes 352

Trustee, Place 5 LaPoynor ISD

Joe Ed Young 256

Brandon Burnett 247

Trustee Election Trinidad ISD (Vote for 4)

Bill Tart 38

Stephanie Ramsey 42

Eric Airheart 48

Ricky Stanfield 36

Chris Quinn 21

Trustee Election Cross Roads ISD (Vote for 3)

Felicia Baker 306

Chuck Brown 255

Naomi Logan 260

Wade Braddock 271

Trustee, Full Term Brownsboro ISD (Vote for 4)

Fred Griffin 1,568

Larry Cox 781

Michele Olson Blackmon 1,303

Marsha Stephens 1,321

Chad Wilhelm 866

Chad West 892

Greg Wyatt 1,433

Sheri Williams 942

Trustee, Unexpired Term Brownsboro ISD (Vote for 2)

Rusty Herrington 1,577

Larry Tedford 1,620

Johnny Massey 1,098

Trustee Malakoff ISD (Vote for 4)

Tina Crawford 710

Jason Dalrymple 648

Holly Perry 581

Sean McKean 334

Kyle Harris 463

Matthew Jones 334

Rick Vieregge 412

Adabeth Routt-Shumate 519

Pat Jones 462

Proposition A City of Trinidad

For 61

Against 21

Proposition A City of Athens

For 1,126

Against 815

Proposition A Brownsboro ISD

For 2,398

Against 1,873

Proposition A Lakeview Management and Development District

For 10

Against 0

Proposition B Lakeview Management and Development District

For 10

Against 0

Proposition A Emergency Service District No. 12

For 1,017

Against 478

