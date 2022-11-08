The polls are closed and Henderson County early voting results are in.
Of 58,325 registered voters 18,071 total ballots were cast, 1,008 absentee and 17,063 in person for a 30.98% early voter turnout.
Results show that Athens early voters are in favor of Proposition A, an ordinance outlawing abortion and declaring it a Sanctuary City for the Unborn with 1,126 voting for and 815 against.
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 incumbent republican Milton K. Adams took the early lead with 3,748 votes to democrat Cornelius Hambrick’s 713.
The county also hosted elections for the cities of Coffee City, Murchison, Tool, and Trinidad.
Brownsboro ISD called for a $24 million bond, and Malakoff, Cross Roads, LaPoynor, and Trinidad ISDs also hosted elections.
Voters will also make their choice for Texas’ governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more.
Unofficial early voting results:
US Representative, Dist 5
REP Lance Gooden 14,549
DEM Tartisha Hill 3,032
LIB Kevin A. Hale 258
Governor
REP Greg Abbott 14,562
DEM Beto O'Rourke 3,283
LIB Mark Tippetts 139
GRN Delilah Barrios 22
Lieutenant Governor
REP Dan Patrick 14,148
DEM Mike Collier 3,473
LIB Shanna Steele 278
Attorney General
REP Ken Paxton 14,046
DEM Rochelle Mercedes Garza 3,291
LIB Mark Ash 461
Comptroller of Public Accounts
REP Glenn Hegar 14,556
DEM Janet T. Dudding 3,039
LIB V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza 193
Comm. General Land Office
REP Dawn Buckingham 14,405
DEM Jay Kleberg 3,163
GRN Alfred Molison, Jr. 121
Commissioner of Agriculture
REP Sid Miller 14,453
DEM Susan Hays 3,258
Railroad Commissioner
REP Wayne Christian 14,349
DEM Luke Warford 3,007
LIB Jaime Andres Diez 235
GRN Hunter Wayne Crow 121
Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 3
REP Debra Lehrmann 14,423
DEM Erin A. Nowell 3,094
LIB Thomas Edward Oxford 205
Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 5
REP Rebeca Huddle 14,534
DEM Amanda Reichek 3,158
Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 9
REP Evan Young 14,494
DEM Julia Maldonado 3,164
Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 5
REP Scott Walker 14,476
DEM Dana Huffman 3,160
Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 6
REP Jesse F. McClure, III 14,434
DEM Robert Johnson 3,152
State Senator, District 3
REP Robert Nichols 14,392
DEM Steve Russell 3,069
LIB Desarae Lindsey 209
State Representative, District 4
REP Keith Bell 7,541
LIB Matt Savino 1,428
State Representative, District 8
REP Cody Harris 7,228
LIB R. Edwin Adams 832
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4
REP Milton K. Adams 3,748
DEM Cornelius Hambrick 713
City Council City of Murchison
Torance McClean 55
Jeremy Smith 30
Brad Gray 54
Council Person, 1 Year Term City of Tool
John Brasfield 241
Kathleen Donoghue 210
Council Person, 2 Year Term City of Tool (Vote for 3)
Greg Figueroa 292
Mark Holley 183
Mike Dumont 207
Stephanie Love 175
Alderman, Place 5 City of Coffee City
Anthony F. Vrba 41
Ollie M. Harmon 46
Trustee, Place 1 LaPoynor ISD
Bryan Forester 428
Rebekah Church 89
Trustee, Place 2 LaPoynor ISD
Ronny Crawford 229
John Kinabrew 279
Trustee, Place 4 LaPoynor ISD
Mander Clark 151
Jacob Haynes 352
Trustee, Place 5 LaPoynor ISD
Joe Ed Young 256
Brandon Burnett 247
Trustee Election Trinidad ISD (Vote for 4)
Bill Tart 38
Stephanie Ramsey 42
Eric Airheart 48
Ricky Stanfield 36
Chris Quinn 21
Trustee Election Cross Roads ISD (Vote for 3)
Felicia Baker 306
Chuck Brown 255
Naomi Logan 260
Wade Braddock 271
Trustee, Full Term Brownsboro ISD (Vote for 4)
Fred Griffin 1,568
Larry Cox 781
Michele Olson Blackmon 1,303
Marsha Stephens 1,321
Chad Wilhelm 866
Chad West 892
Greg Wyatt 1,433
Sheri Williams 942
Trustee, Unexpired Term Brownsboro ISD (Vote for 2)
Rusty Herrington 1,577
Larry Tedford 1,620
Johnny Massey 1,098
Trustee Malakoff ISD (Vote for 4)
Tina Crawford 710
Jason Dalrymple 648
Holly Perry 581
Sean McKean 334
Kyle Harris 463
Matthew Jones 334
Rick Vieregge 412
Adabeth Routt-Shumate 519
Pat Jones 462
Proposition A City of Trinidad
For 61
Against 21
Proposition A City of Athens
For 1,126
Against 815
Proposition A Brownsboro ISD
For 2,398
Against 1,873
Proposition A Lakeview Management and Development District
For 10
Against 0
Proposition B Lakeview Management and Development District
For 10
Against 0
Proposition A Emergency Service District No. 12
For 1,017
Against 478
