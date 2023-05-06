Unofficial May 6, 2023 Early Voting and Absent Results
Mabank ISD, Athens ISD and Eustace ISD results include the Van Zandt County Voters
Henderson County Joint Election
May 6, 2023
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
Early Voting and Absentee
Henderson County
Statistics TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Election Day Precincts Reporting 0 of 29 0 0 0
Precincts Complete 0 of 29 0 0 0
Precincts Partially Reported 0 of 29 0 0 0
Absentee/ Early Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 29 29 0
Registered Voters - Total 34,613
Ballots Cast - Total 2,218 43 2,175 0
Ballots Cast - Blank 2 0 2 0
Voter Turnout - Total 6.41%
Mayor City of Chandler
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Cy Ditzler 275 1 274 0
Libby Fulgham 222 1 221 0
Total Votes Cast 497 2 495 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 25 0 25 0
Contest Totals 522 2 520 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 2
Mayor City of Athens
Aaron "Bubba" Smith 393
Elvis Allen 129
Total Votes Cast 522 24 498 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 0 0 0 0
Contest Totals 522 24 498 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 8
Mayor City of Mabank
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Randy Teague 51 0 51 0
Total Votes Cast 51 0 51 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 18 0 18 0
Contest Totals 69 0 69 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 1
Mayor City of Brownsboro
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Dusty Wise 9 0 9 0
Total Votes Cast 9 0 9 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 0 0 0 0
Contest Totals 9 0 9 0
City Council City of Mabank
Vote For 2
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Ty Thompson 33 0 33 0
Daren Day 30 0 30 0
Jeff Norman 31 0 31 0
Total Votes Cast 94 0 94 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 44 0 44 0
Contest Totals 138 0 138 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 1
City Council City of Seven Points
Vote For 3
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Andy Perdue 21 0 21 0
Carl Schlitz 11 0 11 0
Morgan Longacre 24 0 24 0
Mary Wennerstrom 34 0 34 0
Total Votes Cast 90 0 90 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 33 0 33 0
Contest Totals 123 0 123 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 2
City Council City of Chandler
Vote For 2
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Angie Saxon 328 2 326 0
Milton Wallace 308 0 308 0
Total Votes Cast 636 2 634 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 408 2 406 0
Contest Totals 1,044 4 1,040 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 2
Council Member, Place 1 City of Athens
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Mark Carroll 337 15 322 0
William E. Smith 148 5 143 0
Total Votes Cast 485 20 465 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 37 4 33 0
Contest Totals 522 24 498 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 8
City Council, Place 1 Gun Barrel City - East
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
April Burns 115 1 114 0
Total Votes Cast 115 1 114 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 22 0 22 0
Contest Totals 137 1 136 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 3
City Council, Place 3 Gun Barrel City - West
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Gary Lerew 82 2 80 0
Jennifer Jacobs 183 1 182 0
Total Votes Cast 265 3 262 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 19 0 19 0
Contest Totals 284 3 281 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 2
City Council, Place 5 Gun Barrel City - At Large
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Richard Yaws 100 1 99 0
Kennith Foster 285 3 282 0
Total Votes Cast 385 4 381 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 36 0 36 0
Contest Totals 421 4 417 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 4
City Council - At Large City of Brownsboro
Vote For 2
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Adam McLean 4 0 4 0
Jason Gardner 5 0 5 0
Trayce West 4 0 4 0
Total Votes Cast 13 0 13 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 5 0 5 0
Contest Totals 18 0 18 0
Board of Trustee, Place 1 Athens ISD
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Eugene Buford 506 27 479 0
Total Votes Cast 506 27 479 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 130 4 126 0
Contest Totals 636 31 605 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 17
Board of Trustee, Place 2 Athens ISD
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Kelley Lee 410 10 400 0
Bryan Barker 205 20 185 0
Total Votes Cast 615 30 585 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 21 1 20 0
Contest Totals 636 31 605 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 17
Board of Trustee, Place 3 Eustace ISD
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Jose L. Gomez 61 0 61 0
Jamie Potter 55 2 53 0
Total Votes Cast 116 2 114 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 4 0 4 0
Contest Totals 120 2 118 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 7
Trustee, Place 4 Eustace ISD
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Katie Goodell McCallister 88 2 86 0
Total Votes Cast 88 2 86 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 32 0 32 0
Contest Totals 120 2 118 0
Board of Trustee, Place 7 Eustace ISD
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
Jeff L. Lawson 64 0 64 0
Larry Tiner 51 2 49 0
Total Votes Cast 115 2 113 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 5 0 5 0
Contest Totals 120 2 118 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 7
Proposition A City of Chandler
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
For 116 2 114 0
Against 404 0 404 0
Total Votes Cast 520 2 518 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 2 0 2 0
Contest Totals 522 2 520 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 2
Proposition A Mabank ISD
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
For 393 0 393 0
Against 515 7 508 0
Total Votes Cast 908 7 901 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 8 1 7 0
Contest Totals 916 8 908 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 8
Proposition B Mabank ISD
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
For 332 1 331 0
Against 575 6 569 0
Total Votes Cast 907 7 900 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 9 1 8 0
Contest Totals 916 8 908 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 8
Proposition C Mabank ISD
Vote For 1
TOTAL Absentee Early
Voting
Election
Day
For 326 1 325 0
Against 581 6 575 0
Total Votes Cast 907 7 900 0
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 9 1 8 0
Contest Totals 916 8 908 0
Precincts Reporting 0 of 8
