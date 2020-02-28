Early voting closes on Friday in the Texas Republican and Democratic Primaries, with election day coming on Tuesday.
For each party, residential, state and local candidates will be on the ballot as well as non-binding propositions.
In Henderson County, the two week period of early voting runs through 5 p.m. at the Elections Office on Larkin Street in Athens and the Community Center in Chandler. The box at Seven Points City Hall closes at 4 p.m..
Through Wednesday. Henderson County early voting locations had been visited by 4,154 who cast ballots in either the Republican or Democratic Primary.
The total for Republicans, after 457 counted on Wednesday, stood at 3.589. Democrats had 79 come out on Wednesday, bringing their total to 565 with two early voting days remaining.
The Elections Office had one day of Saturday voting this year on February 22. On that date, 272 Republicans participated and 47 Democrats.
Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez is conducting the first Henderson County primary elections since Vote Centers, allowing residents to use any of the boxes in the county, were created last year. In the Constitutional Amendment election, 7,661 ballots were cast. The 14% turnout was extremely high for an amendment election, Hernandez said.
After the election, the county applied for and won approval from the Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs to continue to use countywide election precinct polling places in subsequent elections.
Ellis County was also among the counties getting permission in 2019. Kaufman County was added in 2018. Navarro County has employed Vote Centers since 2015. Statewide, about one-fourth of the counties are now qualified for Vote Centers.
In 2019, the county also purchased new voting equipment from ES&S is an Omaha, Nebraska-based company that manufactures and sells voting machine equipment and services which was also in use for the constitutional amendments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.