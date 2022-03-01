The whirlwind campaign is over and it's time to find out the results.
The Henderson County Elections Office starts tallying the votes Tuesday night at 7 p.m., after polls close in the 17 vote centers.
There are fewer voting sites than in the past, but participants have the opportunity to go to any of the locations to make their choices.
Changes from previous elections include
• Caney City voting location combined with Malakoff
• St. Peter's Gun Barrel City combined with GBC City Hall
• Westside Volunteer Fire Department combined with Chandler
• Athens ROC and Shady Oaks combined and moved to the Cain Center
• Berryville combined with Coffee City
• Faith Fellowship Church on US Highway 175, combined with LaRue
The Republican Party has two contested Justice of the Peace races on the ballot.
The Precinct 2 incumbent Kevin Pollock has won elections in 2014 and 2018. His career includes 23 years in the United States Air Force.
Precinct 2 challenger Jamie Fawns lives in Eustace. For the past four years, she has been a Justice of the Peace clerk in Precinct 5.
Two candidates have filed for Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace for the spot held by Belinda Brownlow, who is not seeking re-election.
Tanya Estes-Norris is running with a resume that includes 30 years experience in the legal profession. Norris said she has worked with most county court systems in the State of Texas.
Stacey Norman has spent more than 20 years working in the county, including the past 10 as Indigent Defense Coordinator and County Court at Law Court Coordinator.
Of the almost 57,000 Henderson County registered voters, 3,082 Republicans voted early, in person. A total of 376 appeared to cast Democratic ballots.
Election totals will be posted on the Henderson County website and Athens Daily Review web and Facebook locations.
This is the first Primary Election for Elections Administrator Paula Ludke, who took the position last summer.
Ludtke has been in Henderson County government for 17 years, in the Treasurer’s Office, County Judge's Office and County Attorney's Office.
