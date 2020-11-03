When the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the voters have done their job, but that touches off a whirlwind of activities for the Henderson County Elections Office.
The voting machines from each of the county boxes must be tabulated to get the county numbers which are passed on to state officials. The county is also conducting numerous races for cities and school boards. Those have to be counted and the totals given to officials from those entities.
But the election night totals aren't unofficial until the canvass is complete.
Regulations from the Texas Secretary of State show that that must be completed at an open meeting sometime between Nov. 6 and Nov. 17.
When the Commissioners Court canvassed votes from 2016 General Election, Election Administrator Denise Hernandez said it was the combination of 19,068 early votes and 8,960 ballots cast on election day. They also had to count the mail-in votes and determine which provisional votes should be been counted. When it was all over, the total came to 30,470 votes out of 50,704 registered voters.
“It was the biggest I've had since I've been in office,” Hernandez said at the time.
This year, the three week early voting period ended on Friday. A total of 1,567 came to one of the three early voting polling places on Friday, bringing the total to 23,386. In addition 3,343 mail-in votes were cast. Though the end of early voting 26,789 had voted in the election, 48.9% of the registered voters. The county needs less than 4,000 votes on election day to surpass the all-time mark.
In October, the Henderson County Elections Committee met to get ready for Nov. 3 vote. Duties were to elect a ballot board and appoint a signature verification committee to determine the legitimacy of the voters.
