Eustace High School will proudly present “Daddy’s Dying Who’s Got the Will?” a one act play by Del Shores at 6 p.m. March 27, and April 2 and 3, at the Dr. Coy Holcombe Center for the Performing Arts, 350 FM 316 S.
"This is the first time that our middle school and high school theater have been allowed to work together for UIL, I have been so proud of how well they worked as a team," said Tammy Harvey Theater Arts director of the High school. "They had to get the theater ready to go and learned the new technology very quickly."
Tickets will be $5 and can be purchased online at eustaceisd.net. Masks will be worn to attend this event including children under 10. Seating will be reduced to 50% capacity.
