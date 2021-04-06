After a long year of limited social activities, restless children could not contain their excitement over the 2021 Easter egg hunts.
The City of Log Cabin sponsored one of several events this year with more than 100 children attending. Egg hunters ranging from toddlers to teens swarmed Log Cabin Park in search of over 4,000 eggs, some containing special tags for small toys and prizes.
"The Easter Bunny arrived on the Log Cabin Fire Department's Fire Engine and was there for pictures," Mayor Jennifer Williams said.
"It was great to see the community, fire department, police department, volunteers, citizens, and council members come together for such an amazing event," Williams said. "I would like to challenge all surrounding cities to see who can have the most eggs next year."
The event was a success with happy children carrying their overflowing baskets of sugary goodness and prizes.
