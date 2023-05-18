Egg prices continue to fall in local stores and have reached 2021 prices of around $1.79 after soaring to record-high prices last winter.
At the time of press, Athens Walmart has a dozen grade A large eggs priced at $1.70 and Brookshires has them for $1.99. In December 2022, Walmart had the same dozen listed for $3.26 and Brookshires for $3.49. Prior to 2022, the highest cost of eggs since 1995 was when they reached $2.75 in 2015.
There was a large drop in egg prices in March which was the largest month-to-month decline in 36 years, according to Labor Department data analyzed by Bloomberg, which is welcome news to families who rely on this food item as a budget-friendly, nutritious option.
This decline in pricing helps drive grocery prices down, however, the cost of food at home is still up over 10 percent compared to March 2022. Egg and butter prices were recognized as extra high in 2022, which was a year in which inflation was high for many consumer goods and services. This inflation also drove up the cost of corn and soybean feed, higher production costs, transportation, and labor costs for all the egg producers.
Egg supply was also impacted by repercussions from the avian flu outbreak which has cost the government roughly $661 million and added to consumers’ wallet pain at the grocery store after more than 58 million birds were killed to limit the spread of the virus.
In December 2022, there were 308 million hens laying eggs for consumption, down from approximately 328 million in December 2021, according to the US Department of Agriculture. But the number has been growing since then and according to the USDA, there were 314 million layer hens in April.
In addition to the cost of the government response and rising prices for eggs and chickens, farmers who raise those animals have easily lost more than $1 billion, said an agricultural economist, though no one has calculated the total cost to the industry.
Brian Moscogiuri, global trade strategist at supplier Eggs Unlimited, told CNBC that “There haven’t been new cases of bird flu detected at commercial egg farms since December, allowing egg supply to rebound.”
Retailers have the ability to set their shelf prices, so the extent of future savings is yet to be seen. Retail prices tend to lag wholesale prices, which are expected to continue to go down.
“All of a sudden, you might have eggs at a dollar or $1.69 [a dozen] again,” especially if retailers advertise eggs as a loss leader to get consumers in the store,” Moscogiuri said. “However, some may try to recoup any financial losses on eggs from the winter months, in which case they may not readily pass along cost savings reaped at the wholesale level,” he added.
The wholesale price drop began in late March, according to Karyn Rispoli, senior egg market analyst at Urner Barry, an independent price reporting agency, and prices hit annual lows in early May and have stayed about steady since then, she said.
Last week, Midwest large eggs — the benchmark for eggs sold in their shells — cost just $0.94 per dozen in the wholesale market, which is a huge drop from their price of $5.46 per carton six months ago, according to Urner Barry.
The supply and demand trend is now back on track and although the industry is still bracing for more bird flu cases this year, the virus seems to be under control right now. Egg demand isn’t likely to pick up again for a few months as after Easter and Mother’s Day, demand typically takes a dip until the back-to-school season.
