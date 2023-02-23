Although egg prices have gone down locally in the past month, the Consumer Price Index and the grocery store shelves show there is still a problem with the egg supply chain.
In December 2022, Walmart had a dozen eggs for $3.26 and at time of print, they are currently being sold for $2.52 per dozen. So, while that is a substantial decrease, it still does not take it back to the $1.79, which it was in 2021, according to Statista.
Even though prices are coming down and wholesale egg prices have cratered in recent weeks from their record highs, inflation has still driven up the cost of feed, transportation, and labor, and there have been repercussions from the avian flu.
This all leads to the dynamics of egg pricing from the wholesale to retail market and why eggs had the largest price increase on the latest CPI Report. Eggs were the only item with a triple-digit percentage increase in annual cost with the next closest increase for fresh and dry vegetables, with a 32.6% increase from January 2022 to January 2023.
The significant increase in the cost of eggs is due to multiple factors including avian influenza, inflated corn and soybean meal prices, and higher production costs. Prior to this last year, the highest cost of eggs since 1995 was when they reached $2.75 in 2015.
The ongoing bird flu outbreak has cost the government roughly $661 million and added to consumers’ wallet pain at the grocery store after more than 58 million birds were killed to limit the spread of the virus.
In addition to the cost of the government response and rising prices for eggs and chickens, farmers who raise those animals have easily lost more than $1 billion, said an agricultural economist, though no one has calculated the total cost to the industry.
Moo Mountain Farm, a Texas longhorn farm located in Massachusetts, explained how even a small farm has been impacted and how no matter how hard they have tried to keep prices down, it’s become impossible to do so.
The farm owners explain how a delivery of grain will cost $3,700, shavings are $5 to $6 per bag, farm hand help is $18 per hour, chicks are $3.50 to $4 and it takes five to six months before they will produce an egg, bird replacement is $18 to $25 for a pullet which are hard to find and all the feeding, watering, replacing shavings, purchasing vitamins for water, heat lamps that go into the raising of the chickens for eggs.
They go on to discuss how the grocery store has “lulled us into an unrealistic sense of food value as they are all subsidized.”
While eggs are more expensive or not as readily available, an egg substitution option is to substitute a quarter cup unsweetened applesauce with a half teaspoon baking powder in place of one egg.
Some tips to save money on eggs include purchasing in bulk where available, stocking up during sales, or buying eggs from local vendors at the Athens TX Farmers Market which will be popping up at Trinity Valley Community College from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, February 25 and other local farms.
