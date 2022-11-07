An EF-2 rain-wrapped tornado with winds of up to 115 mph was confirmed to have hit Athens last Friday according to the National Weather Service survey team. City crews and the amazing citizens of Athens were immediately out to help residents who were impacted by the tornado south of Malakoff to northeast of Athens. The tornado was tracked for 15.05 miles at a width of 150 yards.
The National Weather Service states in their storm summary that the tornado first touched down around 5:35 p.m. south of Malakoff, hitting a private family property and wedding venue just west of County Road 3441.
The tornado continued to move northeast and damaged another family home on County Road 1208. The tornado made a continuous path northeast, marked by damage to trees and outbuildings. The tornado moved through Athens, damaging additional structures and uprooting and snapping trees. The tornado exited the city and dissipated after damaging structures and trees in the Trey Meadows neighborhood, southwest of Murchison around 5:58 p.m.
There were no reported injuries in the city of Athens but multiple businesses and residential buildings were affected, including the Dollar General store on West Corsicana Street which had windows blown out, and the Athens Steel Building Corporation, which had a collapse of the southern part of the structure.
Oncor, Trinity Valley Electric Co-op, and multiple tree services were immediately out to fix downed power lines and trees. An employee of Wright Tree Service cleaning the debris on College Street on Monday morning said they worked through Friday night and have been working tirelessly to clear the road and yards not only on College Street, but elsewhere in the community.
The Athens Animal Shelter, the West Hylands Apartments, and many homes on College Street near Hyland Street and McGee Street were greatly affected. The animals at the shelter were not injured but they are looking for foster homes for some of the animals for a few weeks as they continue to repair the buildings and outdoor areas that are still affected.
Athens Steel Building has extreme damage on the entire southern end of the building, yet the Living for the Brand Cowboy Church located next to it did not sustain any damage.
Lots of debris could be seen in trees lining Loop 7 near Athens Steel, as well as large trees that the weather bent and broke.
Athens Steel thanked more than 30 people on social media who helped them after the storm.
“We are rebuilding and will bounce back stronger than ever,” said Keno Brown, owner.
Many businesses around town, like Athens Army & Navy Pawn are showing video feeds on their social media accounts of the moment the tornado impacted their building.
“We were so lucky,” stated Jodi Lynne Kryszak regarding another video, taken by Mar-Tech Precision located on Highway 19. “Our bunker plan at work paid off – Jump in our biggest machine.”
Their video shows them taking shelter in the machine and the moment the tornado broke through the roof.
Dillon Manufacturing facility in Athens had a large amount of products like feeders and towers relocated due to high winds, but no other damage.
The City of Athens will be issuing their own press release but they do encourage citizens to report storm damage to property using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey.
The information provided in the survey aids emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that have occurred and help officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs. The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.