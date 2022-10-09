Express Employment Professionals surveyed nearly 500 East Texas businesses and 700 employees to have a statistically valid set of answers concerning various aspects of the area labor market.
The Center for Employability Outcomes states that the main cause of labor shortage is being influenced by government incentives, such as rent postponement and expanded unemployment insurance, which has removed the urgency for people to seek employment. In-home schooling, daycare cost increases, and eldercare was the second influence on labor supply and declining labor force participation rates is third.
Rich Froeschle, Senior Labor Market Economist with Texas State Technical College, presented the survey findings to local business owners, alongside information gathered from other market sources at a recent luncheon.
Businesses that answered the survey were companies that have been in operation for various lengths of time, but over 50% have been open for over 20 years. Yet, when employees were asked how long they had been with their current employer, only 4% had been with them for 10 or more years, with 43% having been at their current company for a year or less.
There is also still a high turnover rate with 64% of companies reporting the same or more turnovers than what they had last year. Only 26% of employees surveyed said they are not considering leaving their current job, which leaves the remainder either passively or actively seeking a new job or would consider one if an opportunity arose. Employees say they stay with or leave their jobs mostly because of flexibility, wages, and whether they feel the work they are doing is meaningful.
Employees say businesses could improve their employee retention with better compensation, resource accountability, and career development. The employees surveyed say that companies are doing well at providing an inclusive and welcoming environment as well as a safe workplace.
Three primary worries that businesses anticipate in the next 12 months include engaging and retaining current employees, filling vacant positions, and disruptions in the supply chain.
Although 35% of companies surveyed said they increased employee wages over the last 12 months, with the consumer price index August 2022 year-over-year inflation at 8.3% and wage increases only at 4.6% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI, workers are losing 3.7% in purchasing power.
Employers are paying more, but employees are experiencing negative purchasing power which leaves them seeking new positions, second jobs, or other opportunities to make up the difference.
It also appears people are also getting worked less hours and many are taking second gig jobs because of this. This increasing chunk of the labor market is 60% freelance and not wage/salary positions, so this dollar impact cannot be measured. Employers are not competing against the wage and salary of their competitors and other industries, but the price of freelancing.
Most of the conversation driven in the room centered around employees being skilled or feeling that their skills are appreciated as 25% of companies reported this as a top barrier to employment within the last 12 months.
Many of the same occupation and skill shortages that existed in Texas prior to the pandemic have returned as the economy recovers, including skilled construction trades, manufacturing technicians, logistics and sales occupations, jobs using information technology skills, and healthcare occupations especially nursing and a variety of health technicians.
According to Lightcast, in February 2020 there were 7,946 Athens regional job postings whereas the number listed in August 2022 was 19,131 job postings. In both times, Registered Nurses were the top number of job postings and Retail Sales Workers were the second most available jobs.
The survey was sponsored by the Chambers of Commerce of Athens, Canton, Cedar Creek, Jacksonville, Lindale, Palestine, and Tyler, and the Economic Development Councils for Athens, Gun Barrel City, Henderson, and Tyler, along with Rose City SHRM.
For more information, contact Express Employment Professionals at 903-675-9269.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.