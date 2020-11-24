A board meeting of the Athens Economic Development Corporation is set for Wednesday, Nov. 25, with a public hearing to discuss financial assistance within the community.
The meeting starts at noon in the Derek Daniels room of the Athens Partnership Center.
On the agenda is supplying $75,000 for Community Development grants and $75,000 for Business Assistance Grants. Also up for discussion is allocating $100,000 for Cain Center construction.
The Community Development Grant Program was created to provide grants for projects which promote sports, cultural, entertainment and communityprojects that attract tourism and contribute to quality of life, business development and growth of Athens sales tax revenue.
Business Assistance Grants are 80% matching grants are for business property owners along the west, north and south corridors of the city. They are for projects that enhance the eye appeal of those businesses and make them more attractive to prospective customers.
The Cain Center project is now in the construction phase with completion to come in mid-2021. By then, the renovation will have taken more than four years of discussion, planning, revising, demolishing parts of the old structure and constructing the new.
The AEDC board has seven appointed members, Will Traxson is president.
