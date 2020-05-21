The Athens Economic Development Corporation is issuing a Request for Quotations to find a company to study roadway and drainage at the Athens Industrial Park. The AEDC board voted to proceed with the RFQs to solve those ongoing problems at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The request is for design of a roadway system that will improve site drainage issues and provide improved traffic flow even in the event of substantial rainfall.
"We have sent them out to five or six engineering firms that could provide a response to this RFQ," AEDC Executive Director Joanie Ahlers said.
Enterprise Drive is currently the only road for access or egress from the park, with two of the city's largest businesses, Biomerics and Schneider Electric, among those located there.
"They move a great number of employees in and out, roughly at the same time of day," Ahlers said.
Another problem is the drainage issues sometimes impact the roadway.
"The roadway will flood," Ahlers said "It depends on how hard and how fast that rain comes down."
The city has agreed to send crews out to the Industrial Park to clean out ditches which can ease the flooding concerns.
"We can improve what's there, but what's there is not necessarily ideal," Ahlers said.
In scoring the RFQs, experience and qualifications of the firm will account for 25%, the experience of the project team will be 25%, the anticipated approach the firm will use for the overall project rates 25% and references from previous clients makes up the final quarter.
At the meeting, Ahlers also presented the April financial report. Ahlers said, sales tax had been trending a bit ahead of last years pace through the February collections which are the ones reflected in the April allocations.
Sales tax year-to-date is trending 6.46% higher than budgeted revenue, Ahlers said.
Revenues for the month of April totaled $127,386.60 and Expendi-tures were $62,164.88. Revenues year-to-date total $911,424.84 or 65.12% of budget, and expenditures year-to-date total $62,164.88 or 12.53% of budgeted amounts.
The board also made a selection of a new logo for the AEDC. Two options were presented at the meeting. The one chosen has the city name, Athens, in a single color, blue. According to the presentation, a bold bar under the city name containing economic development corporation ensures the text will not get lost against any type of background.
The AEDC board wanted a logo that is unique to the organization, but consistent with the theme of City of the Athens logo.
