EAST CEDAR CREEK FRESH WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT is alerting its customers that there are individuals who are coming to homes in the area and wanting to test water quality and are trying to gain access into homes.
EAST CEDAR CREEK FRESH WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT is not affiliated with these individuals and we do not show up randomly to do water quality test. Our employees will not need access into your home and will always be in a company identified vehicle and uniform.
In a press release the water district said “We believe they are trying to sell some type of product and we ask that you use extreme caution and contact your local police department if you feel threatened.”
You may call ECCWD at 903-887-7103 for any questions.
