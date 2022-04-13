The week of Easter brings excitement not only to Christians around the world, but also to little ones excited to look for eggs and get baskets full of goodies.
The list compiled is not extensive, but will provide many options for fun around town this week and religious opportunities for not only Sunday, but other days throughout Holy Week as well.
Easter Egg Hunts
• Athens Kiwanis at Kiwanis Park: 406 S. Prairieville, Athens
Saturday, April 16 at 9:30 a.m.
Tons of eggs, lots of prizes, and photo ops with the Easter Bunny
• Mistletoe Mania: 831 West Main Street-Ste. C, Gun Barrel City
Saturday, April 16, 11:00 a.m. (ages 6 and under), noon (ages 7-10), 2 p.m. (ages 11-14)
• Rise Up Church, 9251 Manning Ranch Rd., Payne Springs
Saturday, April 16, noon to 2 p.m.
Games, food, egg hunt
• Showing Passion of the Christ in the evening
• McCain Park, Gun Barrel City: Saturday, April 16, 3 p.m.
Egg hunt and pictures with the Easter Bunny
• Free, but must make a reservation with library at 903-849-4122
• Lakeside Baptist Church, Trinidad: Saturday, April 16 at 3 p.m.,
• Egg hunts broken down by age, hot dogs and chips available
• Athens Bowling Center: Ongoing from April 8 through Sunday, April 17, find eggs hidden in the center for fun prizes. Limit one egg per person.
Adult Easter Egg Hunt
• Tara Vineyard & Winery
Friday, April 15, 6 to 8 p.m.
$25 includes egg hunt with multiple large prized golden eggs, Easter bunny picture, and two glasses of sangria
Easter egg basket contest with winners for best three baskets
• Register at https://tarawinery.orderport.net/merchandise/Events
Other activities
• Easter Bunny Photos at Lakeland Assisted Living, Athens: Friday, April 15, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
• Liberty Baptist Church, Gun Barrel City: “Journey to Easter”
Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Food, music, inflatables, egg hunt, bicycle giveaway
Easter/Holy Week Services
• Hope Church, Murchison: Saturday, April 16 at 7 a.m., breakfast to follow
• Living for the Brand Cowboy Church, Athens: Sunrise Service at 7 a.m., breakfast to follow, Egg Hunt at 9 a.m., Service 10 a.m.
• Sand Springs Baptist Church, Athens: Sunday: 9:15, 10:30, 11:45 a.m. (latter is a family service)
• St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Athens: Saturday, 5 p.m. (bilingual), Sunday: 8 and 10 a.m (English), 12:30 p.m. (Espanol)
• First United Methodist, Athens: Maundy Thursday: 6:30 p.m., Good Friday: noon, Easter Sunday: Sunrise Service: 7 a.m., Sanctuary and online: 8, 9:30, 11 a.m.
• Lake Athens Baptist Church, Athens: Good Friday Communion: 6 p.m., Sunrise Service: 7 a.m.
• Faith Fellowship Church, Athens: 10 a.m.
• Thrive Community Church, Athens: 9 and 10:45 a.m.
• Athens Life Fellowship, Athens: 7:30, 9, 10:45 a.m.
• First Presbyterian Church, Athens: Maundy Thursday: 6 p.m., Good Friday: 6 p.m., Sunday: 8:30, 11 a.m. with breakfast, egg hunt, and Easter hat contest in between services
• First Christian Church, with special services at Disciples Crossing, Athens: Service at 10:45 a.m., followed by an egg hunt and lake baptisms
• Bethel Christian Church, Athens: Sunrise Service: 7 a.m.
• New Life Baptist, Athens: Sunrise Service: 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow
• First Baptist Church, Athens: 8:30 a.m. (traditional), 10:45 a.m. (contemporary), 11 a.m. (contemporary bilingual)
• Hope Church, Murchison: Friday evening Night of Worship, 7 p.m., Sunrise Service on Saturday at 7 a.m. followed by breakfast, Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by an egg hunt and free lunch
• First United Methodist, Chandler: Maundy Thursday: 7 p.m., Good Friday: 7 p.m., Sunday: 9:30, 11 a.m.
• Calvary Baptist, Brownsboro at Jennings Mountain: Sunrise Service: 7:45 a.m.
• First Baptist Church, Malakoff: 10:30 a.m.
• Rock Hill Baptist Church, Brownsboro: Saturday, 5 p.m., Sunday, 8:30, 9:45, 11 a.m.
• First Baptist Church, Mabank: Sunday, 10:15 a.m., egg hunt to follow service
• God’s Bible Church at Cross Creek Ranch, Murchison: Breakfast at 8:30, Service at 10 a.m, egg hunt to follow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.