Hoppy Easter Pop-up market
Join the Athens Farmers Market for a Hoppy Easter Pop-Up Market. Make a visit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday, April 3 behind the Texan.
“We will be serving brisket, pulled pork, turkey breast, baby back ribs, smoked sausage and more. Stuffed Tators & Tipsey Texans,” stated Chuck Neal, owner of Saddle Partner’s Barbecue.
Tipsy Texans are a sandwich with brisket, Cole slaw and sausage, a delightful combination according to Shannon Neal, co-owner of Saddle Partner’s BBQ.
Spring Fling at Athens Animal Rescue
Join these lovable dogs and cats looking for their forever home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 3 at 901 W. College.
Fun for the whole family, this event will have the easter bunny and snoopy with a special easter egg hunt at noon.
“We wanted to celebrate the beautiful weather and provide a way for people to learn about the shelter and celebrate its anniversary,” said Jennifer Miller, director of Athens Animal Rescue Shelter.
There will also be raffles, door prizes, auction items and karaoke. This is a great time to learn about volunteer opportunities and find your next family member. Visit the many adoptable critters and have a snack. Call 903-292-1287 for more info.
Easter Brunch at HF Family Table & Market
HF Family Table & Market will host an Easter brunch at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 4 at 213 S. Terry St., Malakoff.
Meals will be provided at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. by reservation.
The menu includes Baked Ham, Shrimp Cocktail, Salads, Breakfast, Hashbrown and French Toast Casserole, Crab Cakes, Quiches, Croissants, Fresh Bread, Finger Sandwiches, Smoked Salmon Bagels, Lasagna, Macaroni & Cheese, Shrimp Creole, Lasagna, Meatballs, Brisket Sliders, Pulled Pork Sliders, Cinnamon Rolls, Scones, Muffins, Mimosas, Orange Juice, Milk, Iced Tea, and Coffee. $60 adults, $25 children 5 to 12 and free for children under 5.
Call 903-489-0972 or email manager.hffamilytable@gmail.com for more information.
