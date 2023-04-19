The East Texas Senior Expo will have all types of resources that seniors and their caregivers might need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 26 at Fellowship Baptist Church. There will be vendor booths, free health screenings, educational speakers, resources, door prizes, and free lunch for all who attend.
Each entrant will receive a bag at the door and some vendor booths will have goodies to give away. Vendors, who will also have professionals available to give free legal, financial, and planning advice, will include some home health and retirement facilities, Meals on Wheels, Andersons Pharmacy, Alzheimer’s Coalition of Henderson County, Adult Protective Services, National Alliance on Mental Illness, vision and hearing screening, funeral homes, two types of Medicaid, substance use disorder clinic, an Elder Law Attorney, and the East Texas Community Clinic with information on diabetes.
Family Circle of Care will be providing zero to low cost on-site medical care and vaccines. Carter Blood Care will be hosting a blood drive and donations will be accepted at the door for the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter, which will also have some animals on-site for adoption.
Educational speakers include Dr. Douglas Curran with the East Texas Community Clinic who will be discussing aging and mobility at 12:30 p.m. Other speakers will include Nurse Practitioner Karen McGee with Alinea Family Hospice Care with myths about end-of-life care and Dwayne McCormick, also with Alinea, who will be discussing and answering questions about respiratory therapy.
Savannah Griffith, an Elder Law attorney, will be speaking about wills and Jennifer Browning with NAMI will be talking about and answering questions on mental health for seniors, caregivers, and the ‘sandwich generation.’
Speakers will also include a CHRISTUS Emergency Room Nurse, information on how to apply for Medicaid and DHS services, as well as the Medicaid pending process for someone going into a nursing home.
The event is sponsored by Alinea Family Hospice Care, The Lodge Assisted Living & Memory Care, UT Health East Texas Home Health, Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Athens, and Caring Companions at Home.
Amy McNamara, LSW, and with Alinea, says that Fellowship Baptist Church “has been incredibly accommodating.” She says the congregation is actually cooking the hamburgers that will be served for lunch alongside chips and a cookie.
McNamara lived in College Station for 20 years and when she moved to the Athens area to be closer to her aging parents, she tried to locate multiple resources and couldn’t find a central place to go. This is what she hopes the East Texas Senior Expo will provide and that seniors and their caregivers can find all the resources they need in one location on April 26 at 2619 W. Loop 7, Athens. For questions, call McNamara at 979-220-1689.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.