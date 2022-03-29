When "The Sting" was released in 1973 it proved popular with both critics and audiences, and one of its popular features was the theme called "The Entertainer." Later this same number became a bestselling single record. But what’s interesting is that the piece was actually composed many years before by a largely obscure composer and the movie’s release revitalized him and his musical format. The music form was “ragtime” and the composer (and East Texas Notable) was Scott Joplin.
Joplin’s life is sometimes hard to determine because of inaccurate documents and memories but he was probably born in November, 1868 in the Texarkana area of Texas. There is some indication that the Joplin family moved to the Texarkana side of Arkansas in 1880 where Scott grew up in a musical culture since both parents played instruments and sang. By age seven he accompanied his mother when she cleaned houses, where he played the piano in her employers’ homes.
The boy then studied with local teachers but also with a German-born music professor employed by a local family. The man offered Joplin a well rounded musical education, and as a teenager he was already performing locally.
In the 1880s Joplin traveled as a musician, and did perform for a time with a local minstrels group. Also, since jobs for black performers were scarce – except in churches or brothels – it is likely that Joplin worked in those venues.
Then the 1893 Chicago’s World Fair brought thousands of attendees from all over the country, and that meant many performing jobs, including black artists like Joplin. Also, attendees to the Fair were exposed to and absorbed the often played ragtime music – and it thus became popular.
Next Joplin moved to Sedalia, Missouri where he continued to compose and to play at dances and local clubs. He also began to publish his compositions, and one of his most popular was “The Maple Leaf Rag” published in 1899. Later he lived in St. Louis and that was where he produced “The Entertainer.” Also, there is some speculation that it was at this time that he began to demonstrate the deteriorating early signs of the syphilis that affected his piano playing.
By 1904 Joplin sponsored an opera company to produce his own composition “A Guest of Honor” but again details are sparse about this part of his life. Also, the opera score may have been destroyed in a boarding house fire.
By 1907 Joplin was in New York City where he was seeking to produce his new opera “Tremonisha” but he failed to attract interest. Finally in 1911 he decided to use his own funds to publish the opera in a piano-vocal format, and in 1915 he set up a brief performance for a small audience. However, because it was poorly staged and the accompaniment was done by Joplin himself, it was not received well.
This failure caused Joplin to experience a break down and he was soon bankrupt, depressed and exhausted. He was later admitted to a public mental hospital where he died in April, 1917. He was buried in an unmarked grave – which remained unmarked until “The Sting” won an Academy Award for Best Picture in 1974.
So what might be Joplin’s legacy? One source believes that Joplin combined his love for classical music with the melodies heard around Texarkana and his own talent to develop ragtime. However, when ragtime became popular it was mostly performed in night clubs – and other places that Joplin considered low life “joints.” In short, to Joplin ragtime was quality music and should be performed in more refined venues. However, it might be said that ragtime became popular because it was played in places where people could hear and enjoy it, not exactly where Joplin thought it should be played.
In 1971 excerpts from his second opera “Tremonisha” – the work that failed to attract an audience in 1915 - were performed in a concert and the next year completely produced. Then in 1975 the complete opera was produced in Houston and there followed a touring company. In short, once it was produced by prestige performers and artists, the opera finally received its due as a classic American composition.
Joplin and his compositions may have remained in general obscurity for many years but now we know his gifts are not only recognized but treasured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.