As the wedding party gathered for pictures in the bride’s home that day in 1967 it was her mother whose intervention solved what could be called a complication. For just as everyone lined up, the family dog wandered in, to be scooped up by the bride’s father as he suggested that the dog be included. However, the bride’s mother had a different idea and when the dog had been removed the photos continued. For a very relieved bride.
Probably not that unusual an event but in this case the home was the White House, and the bride’s father was the President and her mother was the inimitable Mrs. Lyndon B. Johnson, familiarly known as Ladybird. Yet such an intervention was certainly not unusual for Ladybird, since her dedicated sense of purpose served her well even from her origins as an East Texas Notable.
Born Claudia Alta Taylor in December, 1912 in the eastern Texas town of Karnak, she was the daughter of a prosperous store owner/landholder, and his wife. Her lifelong nickname came when a nanny affectionately deemed her as “pretty as a lady bird” and it stuck. (Opinions vary as to whether this was the bird or the “ladybird” beetle). Then when her mother died, Ladybird’s aunt arrived to be a surrogate – and would remain so for many years.
Her local schooling over, Ladybird and her aunt moved to the nearby town of Jefferson for her to continue her education. Eventually she acquired her own car so she could drive the fourteen miles over dirt roads to Marshall where she also attended classes.
Graduated at age 16 and attending a Dallas girls’ school, Ladybird lived as an independent young woman with her own income. She later attended the University of Texas at Austin, and by 1934 had completed both undergraduate and graduate degrees. Then she met a young man in a friend’s office.
Lyndon Baines Johnson, then an assistant to a congressman, became enthralled with the young Miss Taylor. Within a few days he had not only told her his life story, but also proposed. Ladybird’s father met him and approved, then the potential groom had to return to Washington briefly, though he showered Ladybird with frequent calls and letters. She finally accepted his proposal so early one morning in November, 1934 they were married in San Antonio. However, at the time since the groom had neglected to acquire a wedding ring, a friend hurried across the street to a Sears and Roebuck store. Since he didn’t know the right size, he brought back a tray of inexpensive rings to pick from. The friend purchased the right ring for $2.50, considering it a wedding gift and the couple was married.
The new Mrs. Johnson began her new life as a congressional wife as she learned to accommodate her husband’s impulsive invitations to unexpected guests often derived from a late night working session.
Johnson served in Congress and then in the Navy briefly, as the couple then acquired a small debt-ridden Austin radio station which would be the basis of an eventual family broadcasting business.
Daughters Lynda Bird and Luci Baines arrived in 1944 and 1947 respectively, and were raised by their mother with a sense of proper priorities despite their father’s congressional career. Then in 1961 LBJ became Vice President under John F. Kennedy.
They were in the second car behind the Presidential limousine in Dallas in November, 1963 and as the shots rang out Johnson’s Secret Service man threw him down and covered him. Then just a few hours later Ladybird stood next to her husband and the blood-spattered Jacqueline Kennedy as he was sworn in as President. Interestingly, the oath was administered by a Texas female judge recommended for appointment by Johnson himself.
As First Lady, besides supporting her husband’s programs, Lady Bird had her own causes. Among others, she supported highway beautification as well as the National Head Start Program for education of disadvantaged preschoolers. Also, while she was in the White House Mrs. Johnson daily recorded on tape her “recollections and impressions” as one source called it.
These recordings were later the basis of future testimony on the Kennedy assassination as well as for a 1970 book “A White House Diary.”
After leaving the White House 1969 Mr. and Mrs. Johnson returned to live on their Texas ranch but each remained active until the President’s death in 1973 and hers in 2007. She was indeed a memorable citizen not just of the U.S. but was a true East Texas Notable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.