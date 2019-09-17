The East Texas Music Awards literally rocked the lights out at the Texan Sunday night.
With over 30 categories and 120 nominees, awards were given to deserving artists across the region.
East Texas proved to be a breeding ground for incredibly talented artists and musicians.
The evening started off with producer Nathan Hunnicutt opening the awards ceremony and Gordon Mayhall, director, welcoming everyone. While artists posed on the red carpet, co-hosts Kadie Lynn Roberson & Kori Miller started the evening in stunning gowns.
Categories ranging from Americana to heavy metal were announced with live music performed in between.
“This year's awards event was incredible. Among the many artists, Meredith Crawford took home the most awards, including Album of the Year. She had a big night. So many people pulled together to make the event happen and I'm grateful to all involved.” Hunnicut said.
Bands that performed were: Heather Little, Karisia Hernandez, Meredith Crawford, Sharon Walker, Chris Rasco & The Garden Valley Revue, Post Profit, Cremated Remains, Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, Tin & Tonic w/ Elliot Tobias, Little Universe, Jopi Drew & Gorgeous Jetson along with a liquid light show by mEaTsAnDaL.
Kadie Lynn performed her soon to be released single “Born to Shine” in a beautiful high-low black lace gown. Roberson told the Review that she loved seeing and introducing all of the artists she has gotten to know over the years. Kadie Lynn also has a new billboard soon to appear in Kemp.
One surprise of the evening was when the recipient of a record number of awards, internationally recognized fiddler David Varnado, performed. Varnado also won Fiddler of the Year and thanked God for his talent and encouraged other artists to take ten seconds and remember those who supported their dreams and wanted the best for them. A nice tribute in a scene where stardom and fame can sometimes make people forget humble roots. An artists first fans are typically friends and family that loved them before they were “somebody.”
Junior Knight, of Eustace, was also recognized by several of his peers as a strong influence. They said he encouraged them to pursue their dreams in East Texas and spoke of his incredible talent on the steel guitar.
Wesley Pruitt stated that in the early years of his career, many suggested he move to Dallas, or the East/west coast to be successful. He implied Knight was a source of encouragement and guidance.
“When I was on The Texan planning committee, I went into it with a desire to have some of the biggest names in East Texas music perform at the venue. Last night, I got to see that come to fruition, as musicians from all over the area came through to put on one of the greatest shows I've been fortunate enough to be a part of,” Mayhall said.
The evening ended in the wee hours of the morning. For more information on the awards, please view their website. Www.etxmusic.com
“I can only presume that with each passing year this will only get better and better. Many thanks to those that contributed to last night's effort,” Mayhall added.
