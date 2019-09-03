The East Texas Music Awards are right around the corner. Mark your calendars to attend the ninth annual event from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 15 at the Texan, 209 E. Tyler Street.

The event highlights the abundant area talent and is to encourage creativity. It is a great way for the community to come together and celebrate musicians and their accomplishments in 2019.

In 2011, Nathan Hunnicutt, the event founder and executive producer, started a poll online. What started out as a fun question received such a great response, that he felt compelled to host the first award ceremony near Tyler. We have had over half a million votes since the first event for local musicians. It covers different aspects of media, including DJ's, magazines and production plus all different genres.

With all of the divisions this world can throw at a person, art and music are platforms that cross barriers and unify.

“You come in and will be standing between a guy in a cowboy hat, metal heads, rappers and christian artists, all meeting in the same room. People coming together under one roof.” It is so unusual seeing so many from different genres coming together. Nathan Hunnicutt, Executive producer said. Hunnicut also owns Hunnicutt Productions and has been a talent scout for American Idol/Americas Got Talent.

“Talent ranges from Blues, and Americana, Jazz, Latin, Hip Hop, Country and Red Dirt, to Psychedelic and Metal. Then you start to think of the specialists,” Gordon Mayhall, event director said “We have become a breeding ground for amazing art.”

The group tries to carry on this tradition by coming together to create a coalition of musicians, supporters, venues, promoters, and personalities. Which according to Mayhall helps cross the barriers that divide us.

“Since I have moved back to Athens, the music has been the thing that intrigues me the most, Mayhall said. “ It is so vast and there is no recognition for the amazing people that are expressing themselves. To be able to pull together a show that can really boost creativity in the community. It allows me to introduce the community to the talent available to us here.”

Live performances will begin during the red carpet and intertwine with the winners being announced by hosts Kadie Lynn Roberson, accomplished singer/songwriter and Kori Miller, model and motivational speaker. This will be Roberson's second year and Millers first.

Artists performing will include: Heather Little, Karisia Hernandez, Meredith Crawford, Sharon Walker, Chris Rasco & The Garden Valley Revue, Post Profit, Cremated Remains, Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, Tin & Tonic w/ Elliot Tobias, Little Universe, Jopi Drew.

Headliner Gorgeous Jetson and mEaTsAnDaL will perform throughout the evening. MeaTsAnDaL will take you on a “liquid light adventure.” There will also be an after-party.

The production team expressed looking forward to your attendance at an event that highlights the artistry and creativity coming from the East Texas area.

VIP tickets include food. The main event starts at 7:30 p.m. Red carpet and pre-show start at 6:30 p.m.

If you would like to be involved as an advertising partner, or attend the event, follow the website: etxmusic.com. Tickets range from $20-$55.

Sponsors include ETX Music, The Texan: A Landmark Venue, XLN on Fifth, The Royal

Athens Club, Goodshed Studio, West.more.land.

The nominees are:

1. Entertainer of the Year

Darrin Morris

Matthew Jackson

Lee Mathis

Donnie Dodson

Meredith Crawford

2. Americana / Roots Artist of the Year

Sharon Walker

The Kid Icarus Project

Cole Allen

The Gawd Almighties

Lulu & the Black Sheep

Shane Rendon

3. Blues Artist of the Year

Wes Jeans

The Bluez Boyz

Wesley Pruitt Band

Sons of Fannin

Tin & Tonic

4. Bluegrass Artist of the Year

Sheila Weaver

The Hubbard Family

Hickory Hill

The Purple Hulls

Sabine River Bend Bluegrass Band

5. Country Artist of the Year

Cody Wayne

Tyler Stokes Band

Darrin Morris

Lee Mathis

Sarah Hobbs

6. Hip Hop / Rap Artist of the Year

Danny Llama

Elliot Tobias

Exalt

GT Garza

Yungsta J

7. Inspirational Artist of the Year

Exalt

TK Brown

Crystal Yates

Jill Brandon

Curtis Grimes

8. Jazz Artist of the Year

Senor Gringo

East Texas Jazz Orchestra

Pocket Tangerine

Texarkana Youth Jazz Orchestra

Apache Jazz Ensemble

9. Latin Artist of the Year

David Olivarez

Tejas Brothers

Senor Gringo

Banda JM

Los Guerreros de la Musica (LGM)

10. Metal Artist of the Year 

Nomad

Cremated Remains

Teazur

This Day Forth

The Dialectic

11. Punk/ Psychedelic Rock Artist of the Year

Chaos & Creation

Street Waves

Merrows

The Outbound Train

Gorgeous Jetson

12. Rock Artist of the Year

White Trash Wannabees

Blacktop Mojo

The Tuxedo Cats

Post Profit

We Have Your Dog

13. Acoustic Artist of the Year

Lucas Kelm

Meredith Crawford

Heather Little

Sheri Booth

Garden Valley Revue

14. Female Vocalist of the Year

Jenn Ford

Lulu Van Tucket

April "Taz" Davidson

Meredith Crawford

Elfin Paige

15. Male Vocalist of the Year

Matthew Jackson

Lucas Kelm

Lee Mathis

Marc Beevers

Shane Rendon

16. Bassist of the Year

Jon Morrow

Calvin Sheffield

Chaz Westmoreland

Byron Owens

Jamie Vahala

Greg Cagle

17. Drummer / Percussionist of the Year

Chris Gafford

Kaleb Morrow

Marcia Keys

Chase Murdoch

Zach Hicks

18. Guitarist of the Year

Griffin Tucker

Chris Rasco

Lee Mathis

Bobby Edwards

Alan Fox

19. Fiddler of the Year

Dexter Rowe

Lacie Carpenter

Klint Killion

David Varnado

Sheila Weaver

20. Harmonica Player of the Year

Cole Allen

Tad Phillips

Heather Linn Gunsolus

Daniel Westmoreland

Meaux Goudeau

21. Keys Player of the Year

Scott Garrison

Shephen Buckalew

Toni Boss

Sonia Tiner

Jed McNeil

George Faber

22. Steel / Dobro Player of the Year

Red Leone

Milo Deering

Junior Knight

Darrell Edwards

23. Producer / Engineer of the Year

Darrell Edwards

Douglas J Boyd

Chad Mauldin

Christian Deibert

Casey Pickney

24. Video of the Year

Green Eyed Texas Angel by Darrin Morris

Down in Mexico by Suzanne's Band

Make a Difference by Exalt

The Color Blue by Bibeau

Same Sad Song by Post Profit

25. Songwriter of the Year

Raven Hunter

Lee Mathis

Meredith Crawford

Heather Little

Shane Rendon

26. Song of the Year

Same Sad Song by Post Profit

Easy on the Rock and Roll by The Gawd Almighties

This Love Letter by Exalt

Ransom by Meredith Crawford

Gun Barrel City by Joseph Drew

27. Album of the Year

Preacher Man by Darrin Morris

Vices by Lee Mathis

Gorgeous Jetson by Gorgeous Jetson

Transit by Meredith Crawford

Bad Influence by Cody Wayne

28. Junior Artist of the Year

Salvation from Sundown

Simon Young

Reece Norris

Cardis Wilkinson

TK Brown

29. Marching Band of the Year

Lindale High School

Sabine High School

Athens High School

Longview High School

Mineola High School

30. Radio Station of the Year

KMOO - 99.9 FM

KCKL - 95.9 FM

KBUS - 101.9 FM

KKUS - 104.1 FM

KLVQ - 94.5 FM

31. Media Personality / Radio DJ of the Year

Boston Chris

Angel Daley

Buddy Logan

Mama T

Melly Bucy

32. Music Venue of the Year

Texas Music City, Lindale, Texas

Stanley's, Tyler, Texas

The Back Porch, Kilgore, Texas

The Texan, Athens, Texas

The Forge, Ben Wheeler, Texas

XLN on Fifth, Tyler, Texas

33. Publication of the Year

At Play

Tyler Today

County Line

EGuide Magazine

Texas Music Magazine

