The East Texas Music Awards are right around the corner. Mark your calendars to attend the ninth annual event from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 15 at the Texan, 209 E. Tyler Street.
The event highlights the abundant area talent and is to encourage creativity. It is a great way for the community to come together and celebrate musicians and their accomplishments in 2019.
In 2011, Nathan Hunnicutt, the event founder and executive producer, started a poll online. What started out as a fun question received such a great response, that he felt compelled to host the first award ceremony near Tyler. We have had over half a million votes since the first event for local musicians. It covers different aspects of media, including DJ's, magazines and production plus all different genres.
With all of the divisions this world can throw at a person, art and music are platforms that cross barriers and unify.
“You come in and will be standing between a guy in a cowboy hat, metal heads, rappers and christian artists, all meeting in the same room. People coming together under one roof.” It is so unusual seeing so many from different genres coming together. Nathan Hunnicutt, Executive producer said. Hunnicut also owns Hunnicutt Productions and has been a talent scout for American Idol/Americas Got Talent.
“Talent ranges from Blues, and Americana, Jazz, Latin, Hip Hop, Country and Red Dirt, to Psychedelic and Metal. Then you start to think of the specialists,” Gordon Mayhall, event director said “We have become a breeding ground for amazing art.”
The group tries to carry on this tradition by coming together to create a coalition of musicians, supporters, venues, promoters, and personalities. Which according to Mayhall helps cross the barriers that divide us.
“Since I have moved back to Athens, the music has been the thing that intrigues me the most, Mayhall said. “ It is so vast and there is no recognition for the amazing people that are expressing themselves. To be able to pull together a show that can really boost creativity in the community. It allows me to introduce the community to the talent available to us here.”
Live performances will begin during the red carpet and intertwine with the winners being announced by hosts Kadie Lynn Roberson, accomplished singer/songwriter and Kori Miller, model and motivational speaker. This will be Roberson's second year and Millers first.
Artists performing will include: Heather Little, Karisia Hernandez, Meredith Crawford, Sharon Walker, Chris Rasco & The Garden Valley Revue, Post Profit, Cremated Remains, Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, Tin & Tonic w/ Elliot Tobias, Little Universe, Jopi Drew.
Headliner Gorgeous Jetson and mEaTsAnDaL will perform throughout the evening. MeaTsAnDaL will take you on a “liquid light adventure.” There will also be an after-party.
The production team expressed looking forward to your attendance at an event that highlights the artistry and creativity coming from the East Texas area.
VIP tickets include food. The main event starts at 7:30 p.m. Red carpet and pre-show start at 6:30 p.m.
If you would like to be involved as an advertising partner, or attend the event, follow the website: etxmusic.com. Tickets range from $20-$55.
Sponsors include ETX Music, The Texan: A Landmark Venue, XLN on Fifth, The Royal
Athens Club, Goodshed Studio, West.more.land.
The nominees are:
1. Entertainer of the Year
Darrin Morris
Matthew Jackson
Lee Mathis
Donnie Dodson
Meredith Crawford
2. Americana / Roots Artist of the Year
Sharon Walker
The Kid Icarus Project
Cole Allen
The Gawd Almighties
Lulu & the Black Sheep
Shane Rendon
3. Blues Artist of the Year
Wes Jeans
The Bluez Boyz
Wesley Pruitt Band
Sons of Fannin
Tin & Tonic
4. Bluegrass Artist of the Year
Sheila Weaver
The Hubbard Family
Hickory Hill
The Purple Hulls
Sabine River Bend Bluegrass Band
5. Country Artist of the Year
Cody Wayne
Tyler Stokes Band
Darrin Morris
Lee Mathis
Sarah Hobbs
6. Hip Hop / Rap Artist of the Year
Danny Llama
Elliot Tobias
Exalt
GT Garza
Yungsta J
7. Inspirational Artist of the Year
Exalt
TK Brown
Crystal Yates
Jill Brandon
Curtis Grimes
8. Jazz Artist of the Year
Senor Gringo
East Texas Jazz Orchestra
Pocket Tangerine
Texarkana Youth Jazz Orchestra
Apache Jazz Ensemble
9. Latin Artist of the Year
David Olivarez
Tejas Brothers
Senor Gringo
Banda JM
Los Guerreros de la Musica (LGM)
10. Metal Artist of the Year
Nomad
Cremated Remains
Teazur
This Day Forth
The Dialectic
11. Punk/ Psychedelic Rock Artist of the Year
Chaos & Creation
Street Waves
Merrows
The Outbound Train
Gorgeous Jetson
12. Rock Artist of the Year
White Trash Wannabees
Blacktop Mojo
The Tuxedo Cats
Post Profit
We Have Your Dog
13. Acoustic Artist of the Year
Lucas Kelm
Meredith Crawford
Heather Little
Sheri Booth
Garden Valley Revue
14. Female Vocalist of the Year
Jenn Ford
Lulu Van Tucket
April "Taz" Davidson
Meredith Crawford
Elfin Paige
15. Male Vocalist of the Year
Matthew Jackson
Lucas Kelm
Lee Mathis
Marc Beevers
Shane Rendon
16. Bassist of the Year
Jon Morrow
Calvin Sheffield
Chaz Westmoreland
Byron Owens
Jamie Vahala
Greg Cagle
17. Drummer / Percussionist of the Year
Chris Gafford
Kaleb Morrow
Marcia Keys
Chase Murdoch
Zach Hicks
18. Guitarist of the Year
Griffin Tucker
Chris Rasco
Lee Mathis
Bobby Edwards
Alan Fox
19. Fiddler of the Year
Dexter Rowe
Lacie Carpenter
Klint Killion
David Varnado
Sheila Weaver
20. Harmonica Player of the Year
Cole Allen
Tad Phillips
Heather Linn Gunsolus
Daniel Westmoreland
Meaux Goudeau
21. Keys Player of the Year
Scott Garrison
Shephen Buckalew
Toni Boss
Sonia Tiner
Jed McNeil
George Faber
22. Steel / Dobro Player of the Year
Red Leone
Milo Deering
Junior Knight
Darrell Edwards
23. Producer / Engineer of the Year
Darrell Edwards
Douglas J Boyd
Chad Mauldin
Christian Deibert
Casey Pickney
24. Video of the Year
Green Eyed Texas Angel by Darrin Morris
Down in Mexico by Suzanne's Band
Make a Difference by Exalt
The Color Blue by Bibeau
Same Sad Song by Post Profit
25. Songwriter of the Year
Raven Hunter
Lee Mathis
Meredith Crawford
Heather Little
Shane Rendon
26. Song of the Year
Same Sad Song by Post Profit
Easy on the Rock and Roll by The Gawd Almighties
This Love Letter by Exalt
Ransom by Meredith Crawford
Gun Barrel City by Joseph Drew
27. Album of the Year
Preacher Man by Darrin Morris
Vices by Lee Mathis
Gorgeous Jetson by Gorgeous Jetson
Transit by Meredith Crawford
Bad Influence by Cody Wayne
28. Junior Artist of the Year
Salvation from Sundown
Simon Young
Reece Norris
Cardis Wilkinson
TK Brown
29. Marching Band of the Year
Lindale High School
Sabine High School
Athens High School
Longview High School
Mineola High School
30. Radio Station of the Year
KMOO - 99.9 FM
KCKL - 95.9 FM
KBUS - 101.9 FM
KKUS - 104.1 FM
KLVQ - 94.5 FM
31. Media Personality / Radio DJ of the Year
Boston Chris
Angel Daley
Buddy Logan
Mama T
Melly Bucy
32. Music Venue of the Year
Texas Music City, Lindale, Texas
Stanley's, Tyler, Texas
The Back Porch, Kilgore, Texas
The Texan, Athens, Texas
The Forge, Ben Wheeler, Texas
XLN on Fifth, Tyler, Texas
33. Publication of the Year
At Play
Tyler Today
County Line
EGuide Magazine
Texas Music Magazine
