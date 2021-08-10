Small groups gathered outside UT Health Tyler Saturday awaiting news of loved ones in the hospital for illnesses and procedures, as an East Texas increase in COVID-19 patients caused the hospital to close its waiting rooms and adhere to the one-visitor at a time policy.
Texas Department of State Health Services numbers show the Trauma Services District G, which includes Henderson and Smith Counties among its number, with a climbing rate of hospitalizations due to the pandemic. On Saturday, there were 381 coronavirus patients among the region’s 1,933 total hospitalizations.
TSG’s COVID patients had reached 14.02% Saturday, a gain of 4.18% from the previous week. Under an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott last year, any TSG with a hospitalization rate of more than 15% for seven days was in danger of COVID-19 related restrictions. A new order, issued July 29, removed local official’s authority to impose limits on business capacity or order wearing of masks.
Meanwhile local officials are urging residents to get vaccinated and be diligent in taking safety precautions. Masks, distancing and hand washing are advised.
The number tested in Henderson County grew to 48,999 by Saturday. The tests have revealed 4,374 total cases. Henderson County county COVID-19 fatalities totaled 204. A fatality is counted as a COVID-19 fatality when the medical certifier attests on the death certificate that COVID-19 is a cause of death. The latest fatality was reported Aug. 3.
Monthly figures show Henderson County cases tripling in July from the previous month. The June total of 99 grew to 323 in July, the most counted since February.
As the number of cases increase, NET Health statistics show the county death rate remaining stable, at 1.8%. Almost 92% of the local COVID patients have fully recovered.
The latest NET Health report on community spread shows Henderson County with a substantial spread. The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate of COVID-19 calculates the statistical average number of persons within each county who have tested COVID-positive within the past seven days. Henderson County’s rate had grown to 40.23, well above the 35 threshold for substantial spread. Only Anderson County, among the seven served by NET Health remained below the substantial spread category.
