Nonprofits in East Texas benefited from the generosity of 5,860 donors during East Texas Giving Day, and based on preliminary results, donors contributed $2,689,308 to support the causes they care about in 32 East Texas counties. The online recognized day of giving began at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, and ended at midnight.
“East Texas residents stepped in a big way,” said Kyle Penney, President of East Texas Communities Foundation, which hosts the online event. “Nonprofit organizations spent countless hours getting the word out about the needs facing our region. Donors across East Texas responded generously to meet the call. It’s a community effort we can all be proud of.”
During East Texas Giving Day, nonprofit organizations encouraged their donors and the public to make charitable donations online at www.EastTexasGivingDay.org. Donors could choose among 350 participating charities, and make donations starting at just $10. Throughout the day, donations to select nonprofits were eligible to be matched thanks to the generosity of individuals and nonprofit business partners that had already pledged funds to the charities they support.
This year, $1.4 million in matching funds were available on the East Texas Giving Day website. East Texas Giving Day benefited nonprofits of all sizes. Preliminary results show Northeast Texas Community College Foundation from Titus County with $244,330 raised. Two Smith County charities followed. Bethesda Health Clinic received $159,345, followed by Breckenridge Village of Tyler raising $155,814. Northeast Texas Community College Foundation also received the most overall donations. Their 206 separate donations helped the nonprofit meet its $7,500 match.
