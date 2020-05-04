Charities in East Texas benefited from the generosity of more than 5,746 donors during East Texas Giving Day, the region’s recognized day of giving to support local nonprofits.
The online fundraising effort began at 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, and ended at midnight. Based on preliminary results, donors contributed $2,143,232 to support the causes they care about in 32 East Texas counties.
“East Texas residents stepped up in this unprecedented time of need,” said Kyle Penney, President of East Texas Communities Founda-tion, which host this year’s event. “Nonprofit organizations spent countless hours getting the word out about the needs facing our region, especially related to how they are responding to the pandemic. It’s a community effort we can all be proud of.”
During East Texas Giving Day, nonprofit organizations encouraged their donors and the public to make charitable donations online at www.EastTexasGivingDay.org. Donors could choose among 195 participating charities, and make donations starting at just $10. Throughout the day, some donations were eligible to be matched by donations already pledged by individuals to select nonprofits.
East Texas Giving Day benefited nonprofits of all sizes. Preliminary results show, a Smith County charity leading the charge with The Mentoring Alliance receiving the most overall contributions for a total of $189,017, followed by Texas A&M University Texarkana Foundation in Bowie County raising $94,585 and East Texas Food Bank, based in Smith County with $84,328.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.