Every year the community comes together as one, raising money and awareness for local non-profits. East Texas Giving Day is an annual 18 hour online giving challenge Tuesday, April 27. The event kicks off at 6 a.m. and ends at midnight, but online giving is already available.
Non-profits enrich our communities by offering a helping hand to those with various needs and help create a thriving community where everyone, including animals have support. They do they daily drudge work in the trenches every day, many of them unpaid volunteers, out of love, passion and commitment.
Donors can go to www.easttexasgivingday.org and choose from over 200 participating charities searching by zip code, name or other options as well. In 2020 a total of $2.2 million in donations were made by generous people, according to ETGD.
Some organizations get matching donations from community partners doubling the amount raised on ETGD.
To participate, a nonprofit must be located in one of the 32 counties in the East Texas Communities Foundation service areas, which includes Henderson County. They must also be in good standing with the IRS. ETCF was founded in 1989 to provide a simple way for donors to contribute.
Local non-profits include:
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
The Henderson County Library
In His Hands Children’s Home
Straydog Inc.
NAMI of Greater Athens
East Texas Community Clinic
Lila Lane Outreach
