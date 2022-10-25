ATHENS - Water level is 1.83 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been fair targeting outside grass lines using Flukes, shaky head worms and jigs. Crappie fishing bass been good using small jigs and minnows around brush piles in 25 feet; limits are being reported.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 4.99 feet low and stained. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says hybrids and whites are still best using slabs and spoons on main lake humps in 10-20 feet. Also some fish hanging around deeper docks with lights at night. Crappie are best around brush piles in 10-20 feet using minnows and jigs. Catfish are scattered around humps mixed with white bass, hitting fresh cut bait. Black bass are best around rock in 2-8 feet using cranks and plastics.
FORK - Water level is 7.02 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been slow. A few fish hitting topwaters and square bills on points and ridges, but the bite is slow overall. Crappie guide Gary Paris says fishing is best using forward sonar around old timber and brush piles in 12-17 feet. Also some fish moving in around bridges; jigs and minnows working equally well at times. Channel cat are are good over baited holes using punch bait.
‘PINES - Water level is 1.08 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Jim Tutt says says bass fishing has been good early and late or under cloudy skies using square bills and frogs over hydrilla beds up north. Midday bite is slow. A few fish on river bends, but most are scattered. Farther south, topwaters and ‘Traps are producing a few fish on points and along sand banks. Crappie fishing is fair along the old channel and the Highway 155 bridge, all on minnows.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 4.08 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass fishing has been fair using topwaters early and late in the day around shallow grass and points. Texas rigs and jigs also producing along outside grass edges in 6-9 feet. Crank baits producing a few solid fish along channel breaks up north. Offshore structure in 14-20 feet holding a few groups, hitting Carolina rigs, shaky heads and spoons. Crappie fishing has been good with limits coming around brush piles in 15-27 feet.
NACONICHE - Water level is about six inches low and muddy due to turnover. Surface temp the low 70s, upper 60s.
No report available this week.
PALESTINE - Water level is 2.80 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good on main lake points using Carolina rigs and cranks in 2-10 feet. Crappie are best in standing timber along the river channel and major creeks in 17-20 feet using jigs or minnows. White bass are hitting deep cranks worked on the tips of main lake points. Channel cat are excellent on night crawlers or punch bait over baited holes along the river in 17 feet of water.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 5.48 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been fair targeting brush piles in 15-25 feet, mainly on minnows. White bass and hybrids are very slow, best on humps and points off the 309 Flats. Channel cat are good in standing timber around baited holes using punch bait, cut bait and night crawlers.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 6.04 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-70’s.
Anglers and boaters should use extreme caution due to low water. Fishing guide Brian Branum says multiple patterns are working for bass anglers. Shallow grass in 2-5 feet is giving up some decent numbers at times on lipless cranks and square bill cranks. Big topwaters, swimming worms and swim baits also producing some solid fish. Best pattern for numbers is fishing offshore around shad schools using drop shots, tail spins and structure spoons. Keith Combs of Huntington won the Bassmaster Central Open last week with a three-day total of 46-5. Combs targeted 5-15 of water with casting jigs, Texas worms and cranks. Crappie are hit or miss around brush in 18-20 feet, suspended 10-12 feet. Minnows are the best.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 4.96 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 70s, upper 60s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfishing has been good to 54 pounds using trotline and stump hooks along creeks channels using live and cut bait. Crappie fishing is picking up along the river in 12-18 feet, suspended at 12-14 feet. Farther south, fishing guide Ben Matsubu says natural lay downs in 15-20 feet are giving up some decent numbers using forward sonar with blue ice jigs or minnows. Brush piles in 20-25 feet also holding some fish, suspended at 10-15 feet. Black bass have been hit or miss with some of the best action coming in drains and creeks in 8-10 feet, hitting cranks and Texas rigs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.