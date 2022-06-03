ATHENS - Water level is two inches high and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing is still good shallow and deep with the best action near shore coming on jigs and plastics worked along grass edges. Away from the bank hit brush piles in 10-25 feet with Carolina rigs and jigs. Crappie still hitting shiners and and jigs around brush piles in the 20 foot range.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 1.57 feet low and and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass are good on shallow humps and sand bars in 10-16 feet using slabs. Blue cat are good on cut shad in 10-20 feet off edges of humps. Black bass are good on docks in 6-10 feet using cranks, jigs and plastics. Crappie are excellent shooting deeper docks with jigs. Brush piles and bridges in 12-20 feet also holding fish.
FORK - Water level is 5.62 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 70s to 80s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass anglers are still reporting some shallow spawning fish on creature baits in 1-3 feet. Also some topwater fish on poppers and ‘Spooks in low light. Offshore structure is producing the better quality, 3-6 foot ridges up north and 20-25 foot humps farther south. Texas rig worms are the ticket. Crappie fishermen reporting limits in old timber and around brush piles using shiners and jigs.
‘PINES - Water level is six inches low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass are fair up north using bladed jigs and topwaters over grass near drops. Also some fish on channel swings hitting Carolina rigs. Crappie are good under and around the bridge. Farther south fish are hitting deep cranks, jigs and worms on humps and points. Bream are excellent on beds in shallow water. Crappie are good on the old river.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is about seven inches low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Bass fishing has been good starting shallow around pads and grass using frogs, poppers and Zara Spooks. The bite is best with a little wind and lasting into the morning with some clouds. During midday target channel swings, points and brush piles in 14-25 feet with Carolina rigs, shaky heads and cranks; most takers are small with an occasional big fish. Crappie fishing has been hit or miss around brush piles using jigs and shiners.
NACONICHE - Water level is about three inches low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Lake regular David Russell says bass fishing is improved with numbers but not much on size. Square bills and underspins are the top producers along the edges of creeks and on main lake points. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE - Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the 70s, 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good to five pounds using spinnerbaits and topwaters in the backs of creeks, jigs and Carolina rigs points in 3-12 feet. Crappie are good on brush piles in 17-24 feet and on the river channel using jigs. White bass are good on spoons and Little George. Catfish are good on night crawlers and cut shad in 17 feet of water on the river.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 2.29 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are fair on brush piles and bridges in 15-20 feet, hitting shiners best. White bass are fair on slabs on wind blown points and hybrids are fair on live shad and swim baits. Check out main lake points in 15-25 feet, Pelican Island and Windsock Point. Watch for early schooling activity to kick in any day. Channel cat are fair on punch bait. Blue cat are good in the some of the same areas as white bass, hitting fresh cut bait.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is about a foot low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good early using frogs around shallow cover, then moving to 10-12 feet around brush with crank baits at mid-morning. The spoon action is picking up in 30 feet on drops, edges of flats and around deep brush and stumps. Drop shot and Texas rigged worms in watermelon candy catching some nice bass at midday, most around timber in 30 feet. A couple of 30-plus pound sacks reported in weekend tournaments.
Crappie fishing has been fair around brush piles in 25-30 feet, mostly on shiners. Fish are suspended about 15 feet down.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is about nine inches low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says high winds have been keeping most catfishermen off the water, but anglers able to get out are reporting some solid blues and flatheads on trotline sets. Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been good shallow in 2-4 feet using Chatterbait, topwaters and spinnerbaits. Better quality fish being caught in 5-15 feet using plastics and cranks. Crappie are best in 12-18 feet around brush and natural lay downs using shiners.
