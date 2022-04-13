ATHENS - Water level is four inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been good. Lots of spawning going on, but bedding fish are spooky due to fishing pressure. Shaky heads and small moving baits worked around outside grass lines in 8-10 feet producing some decent numbers with a few up to eight pounds. Best bet for crappie is tossing small jigs around docks in 4-6 feet.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 1.49 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says the shad spawn is going full swing on main lake points and rip rap. Lots of bass and hybrids hitting moving baits around shallow points and shore rock early in the day. Blues and channel cat are best on short leader Carolina rigs and cut bait under a cork. Crappie fishing is good. Most consistent shallow bite coming around docks in 4-10 feet.
FORK - Water level is 6.09 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
High winds have made getting out difficult. Good numbers of bass holding shallow with the spawn still underway lake wide. Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says fish are hitting light Texas rig lizards and brush hogs, spinnerbaits and bladed jigs. Jerk baits and Senkos producing on cloudy days. Crappie fishing has been good long poling around stumps and other shallow cover with small jigs. Channel cat are good over baited holes using punch bait.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and slightly stained. Water temp in the 60s.
No report available this week.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is three inches low and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 60s.
High winds have kept a lot of anglers off the water. Protected pockets still giving up some decent numbers on Texas rigs, Senkos and wacky worms. Spinnerbaits, bladed jigs and shallow cranks are working on windy points, shore lines and over grass flats. No report on crappie.
‘PINES - Water level six inches and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing is good up north using Senkos, Rat-L-Traps and bladed jigs worked over grass. Also some fish on the edges of the river, hitting shaky heads. Farther south, fishing is good in major creeks using Flukes and Pop Rs, all shallow. Tutt says crappie fishing has been good. Lots of fish are shallow and spawning, hitting small jigs and shiners under a cork in 3-5 feet.
PALESTINE - Water level is two inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good on spinnerbaits and bladed jigs worked in 2-4 feet of water around any cover. Also some fish hitting jigs around docks in 4-7 feet; some good quality at times. Crappie fishing is good with the best action coming around brush piles in 16 feet using shiners or jigs. Channel cat are good under boat docks using night crawlers. White bass are slow.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 1.68 feet low and stained to fairly clear.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good in wind protected areas. Spawning activity is winding down, but plenty of action still shallow in 2-3 feet of water in areas holding shad. Fish are hitting weightless wacky worms, Senkos and light Texas rigs. Also some post spawn fish reported in spinnerbaits, shallow jerk baits, topwater and crankbaits. Some good quality coming on Carolina rigs and football jigs in 18-20 feet. Crappie guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishermen are scoring a few limits shallow on jigs under a slip cork. Brush piles in the 20 foot also producing a few limits.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 2.2 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says high winds stifled the fishing and kept anglers off the water late last week. Crappie still best in skinny water using shiners under a cork, 2-4 feet. White are good on slabs bounced on points and roadbeds in 15-25 feet; the fish are scattered. Keeper-size blue and channel catfish good on punch bait soaked around standing timber. The Richland Creek arm producing steady limits.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 1.83 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Sabine River guide Jane Gallenbach said the river is up about two two feet and flowing from recent rains. Catfishing should be good with the high water. White bass have slowed with the spawn winding down. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says high winds on the big lake slowed all fishing last week. Look for the bite to improve as things stabilize. Bass anglers still picking up some good numbers shallow using light Texas rigs, Senkos, wacky worms and a few on topwaters.
