ATHENS - Water level is six inches high and clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been good shallow using small spinnerbaits, Senkos and weightless Flukes. Brush piles in 20 feet also giving some good quality on Carolina rigs and jigs. Crappie are in transition from shallow to deep. Brush piles in 20 feet are holding the better concentrations, hitting shiners or jigs.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 1.28 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats and white bass are good using cut bait around retaining walls and rock early the morning when shad spawn in going. Also some fish holding around shallow main lake humps. Black bass are good around shallow shore cover early, then moving to deeper docks. Crappie fishermen are shooting docks for limits; also some fish holding around brush piles 8-16 feet.
FORK - Water level is 5.45 feet low and stained. Water temp in the 70s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass are fair on Texas rigged lizards and craws tossed around large stumps on spawning flats. Also some fish hitting spinnerbaits and Chatterbaits. Crappie are still spawning in the same areas in 1-3 feet. Also some fish on brush piles and in timber in 18-20 feet .
‘PINES - Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the 70s.
Jim Tutt says bass are good up north targeting grass flats near deeper water with topwaters, Flukes and Chatterbaits. Farther south, fish are hanging around drop offs, hitting cranks and jigs. Rocky points also giving up some fish on topwaters and square bills early in morning. Crappie are excellent in skinny water on jigs or shiners. Also some fish around the big bridge up north.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is at full pool and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Bass anglers reporting some solid around shallow grass and pads using swim jigs, frogs swim baits and Senkos. Also some topwater fish over grass flats in areas with clearer water. Off shore structure holding some numbers to be caught on spoons, shaky heads and Carolina rigs; most are small.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp the upper 60s, low 70s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been slow to fair with a few fish hitting cranks, swim baits and swim jigs worked in 12-14 feet; most fish are suspended. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE - Water level is five inches high and stained. Water temp in the 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good targeting points with cranks and Carolina rigs in 6-15 feet of water. Crappie are best around brush piles, under bridges and in old timber along the river using jigs and small shiners. White bass are good on Strike King red eye shad crank baits in 3-10 feet. Catfish are very good on baited holes along the river channel and in shallow water around docks.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is two feet low and clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been good with a few spawning fish still shallow at the lake’s southern reaches; most have moved to brush piles in 15-20 feet. White bass are excellent on slabs; hybrids are fair on live shad and swim baits. Best areas are main lake points in 15-20 feet and Pelican Island.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is four inches low and clear to stained. Water temp in the 70s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been good in 4-8 feet of water using light Carolina rig lizards. Good numbers in the 3-4 around range. Water depths of 8-15 feet around humps should become increasingly productive as water temperatures warm. Topwater fishing has been good early. Crappie fishing has been good around brush piles in 15-25 feet of water; minnows and jigs are working equally well.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is a foot low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Bass fishing has been good with big numbers reported shallow and deep. Lufkin angler Hayden Heck won the Toyota Series event last week with 65-03 pounds, earning $75,300. Some of the better sacks were caught targeting shallow wood with swim jigs and creatures and brush piles and off shore structure with cranks and swim baits.
Crappie fishermen report limits around brush piles at mid-range depths using shiners or shiners. Forward sonar is a plus.
