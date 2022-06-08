ATHENS - Water level is about full pool and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Bass anglers are reporting some solid fish upwards of five pounds targeting off shore brush piles in 10-25 feet using Carolina rigs, jigs and shaky head worms. Also a few fish on cranks. Closer to shore outside grass lines are giving up some fish on jigs, Texas rigs and finesse plastics. Crappie are fair on shiners fished around brush in 20-25 feet, mainly on shiners.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 1.71 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says crappie are best around brush piles and bridges in 12-20 feet, hitting shiners and jigs. Black bass are hanging tight to docks, hitting plastics and cranks. Also some fish on rocks and brush piles in 12-20 feet. White bass are good on offshore humps, taking slabs and cut bait. Catfish are scattered. Some spawning around rocks. Hybrids are schooling early and late over main lake structure, hitting slabs and swim baits.
FORK - Water level is 5.66 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been fair with some decent quality fish hitting topwaters like poppers and Zara Spooks early in the day. During midday, offshore structure in six feet up north and 20-25 humps down south are producing the better quality on Texas rig plastics in red shad or plum colors. Crappie fishermen picking up keepers around brush piles in 20-25 feet and in old timber using forward sonar. Channel cat are good over baited holes using punch bait.
‘PINES - Water level is about seven inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good up north. Fish are hitting Chatterbaits and poppers on grass flats near deeper water. Also some fish on river bends, taking Texas rigs and small cranks. Farther south, deeper ridges are giving up some good quality in Carolina rigs and deep cranks. Crappie still good around the long bridge up north and along the old river using shiners. Bream are excellent in skinny water on small worms.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 8 inches low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Bass fishing has been fair early, late and under clouds using frogs and topwaters over grass flats near deeper water; a few fish hitting all day around heavy grass and pads. Midday bite is best away away from the bank targeting hard bottom structure, points and channel swings with Carolina rigs, cranks and shaky head worms. No report on crappie.
NACONICHE - Water level is a few inches low and clear. Water temp in the 80s. No report available this week.
PALESTINE - Water level is about three inches low and dirty up north, slightly stained down south. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says channel catfish are excellent on night crawlers and cut shad soaked in 17 feet of water along the river and around baited holes. Bass are fair early and late using topwaters and spinnerbaits shallow along channel breaks, then moving to points and and deeper docks in 3-12 feet with jigs, cranks and Carolina rigs. White bass are good on tail spinners and spoons in 15-17 foot. Crappie are fair on brush piles using jigs or shiners in 17-24 feet; anglers with forward sonar are most consistent.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 2.36 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are fair, hitting shiners on brush piles and bridge columns in about 15-20 feet of water. White bass are good on slabs and hybrids are fair on live shad and swim baits. Some schooling activity early on the south shoreline near Fisherman’s Point Marina. Channel cat are fair on King’s Punch Bait on a No. 4 treble hook. Blue cat are good on wind blown points, hitting fresh cut bait.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 1.23 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good with a strong topwater bite early using poppers around shoreline vegetation in 3-4 feet of water. Mid-morning to midday is best around brush piles and ridges in 10-15 feet, hitting cranks and Texas rigged worms in plum and blue fleck. A few fish of good quality reported on big flutter spoons dropped around deeper, hard bottom structure. Crappie fishing has been good around brush piles using shiners. Some catfish hanging out in the same areas.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is about 10 inches low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been good with lots of shallow action on frogs, Yellow Magics and Zara Spooks in 1-5 feet. Ridges and points in 10-16 feet giving up some better quality to six pounds during midday hours using Texas rigs and cranks.
Crappie fishing has been good on live shiners fished around brush and natural lay downs in 18-25 feet. Anglers with forward sonar faring best. Catfish are slow up north; not many anglers out, according to Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.