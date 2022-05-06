ATHENS - Water level is about four inches high and clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are good with lots of fish being caught shallow out to 20 feet. Best shallow bite is on jigs, plastics and a few on topwaters. Carolina rigs are the ticket around brush piles out deep. Crappie are in transition. Good numbers reported around brush piles in 20-25 feet using jigs or shiners.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level 1.80 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cat, channel cat and white bass are good around rocks, points and retaining walls where shad are spawning at first light. Black bass also good in the same areas when shad are spawning, then moving to docks in 2-8 feet. Crappie are good around docks; some also moving to brush piles in 8-16 feet.
FORK - Water level is 5.90 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been fair. Good numbers of fish still holding shallow with quite a few still on spawning beds around the lake. Light Texas rigs, wacky worms and Senkos are good choices in the shallows. Moving baits also working at times. Crappie fishermen still picking up fish long poling in skinny water. Also some fish holding around brush piles in 15 feet.
‘PINES - Water level is five inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Jim Tutt says bass are good up north using Senkos, Chatterbaits and topwaters around shallow grass beds. Farther south, target shallow wood in the backs of creeks using Senkos and topwaters. Crappie fishing is good around the bridges, the old river and a few still shallow on jigs and shiners.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is two inches low and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Bass anglers are reporting good numbers but not much size targeting shallow grass and other shore cover using Senkos, Flukes, wacky worms and light Texas rigs. Offshore structures also giving up some decent numbers at times.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
David Russell says bass are fair on Flukes and topwaters with the best action coming along outside grass edges and new growth pads. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE - Water level is about two inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good on black/blue jigs, Texas rig creatures and chartreuse/white spinnerbaits, all worked in 2-5 feet. Docks down south are producing some solid fish. Crappie are good using jigs along the river channel and creek channels with timber. Also some fish hanging around brush piles in 16-20 feet. Forward sonar is a plus. White bass are fair on the 155 road bed and points using tail spinners and spoons. Catfish are very good on baited holes and around docks using night crawlers.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 2.29 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been good. The spawn is winding down, but limits are still being reported shallow in 2-4 feet of water in creeks and pockets at lake’s southern reaches. White bass are excellent on slabs; hybrids best on live shad and swim baits fished on main lake points in 15-25 feet and the 309 flats. Watch for gulls. Channel cat are fair on punch bait soaked around baited holes or in standing timber. Blue cats are best on wind blown points.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 1.20 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good for for numbers in the three pound range. Fish are hitting stick baits, frogs a weightless plastics around flooded shore cover. Flipping creature baits also producing. Fishing around the shad spawn at first light is producing good numbers. During midday fish are being caught suspended on points and in drains or channels using cranks, light Texas rigs and spoons. Crappie fishermen still reporting some spawning fish around flooded brush and cypress. Also some fish suspended over brush piles.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is seven inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Ben Matsubu at Keith’s Tackle says crappie fishing is best around brush piles in 8-15 feet; lots of small fish. Bass fishing is good shallow to deep. Shallow bite is best on Flukes, frogs, wacky worms and topwaters targeting wood cover. Mid-range depths in 8-15 feet has been good for numbers the 2-4 pound range using cranks and football jigs. Also some fish reported in 20 feet down south using drop shots and Carolina rigs.
