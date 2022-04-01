ATHENS - Water level is five inches high and clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been good, but lots of traffic on the water. Best bite coming shallow on plastics. Bedding fish are very spooky. Crappie are moving shallow as well, hanging around docks and hitting shiner and jigs.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is is 1.5 feet and fairly clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says catfish are fair in the 3-4 pound range targeting points and stump flats in 2-4 feet of water. Black bass are good. Lots bedding fish in the backs of pockets, hitting plastics. Square bills and Chatterbaits are producing around secondary points and retaining walls. Crappie are good shooting docks in 5-10 feet. Also some fish in the backs of spawning pockets around available shore cover.
FORK - Water level is 6.36 feet low and stained. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing is picking up daily with lots of fish moving shallow. A pair of double digits weighed during the Bass Champs event. Texas rig lizards, Senkos and spinnerbaits are good bets in 2-5 feet towards the backs of major creeks up north. Crappie moving shallow as well. Hitting shiners and jigs under a cork in 1-3 feet.
’PINES - Water level about one inch high and stained. Water temp in the upper 50s, low 60s and warming.
Jim Tutt says bass has slowed down with rising, dirty water from last week’s rain. Bass are still biting up north, but slower on spinnerbaits and Chatterbaits. Farther south, Senkos and Chatterbaits are good bets around stumps in major creeks.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is about full pool and stained to muddy. Water temp in the 60s.
Bass fishing has slowed with the influx of fresh muddy water. Clearer water south of the power lines. Still fish to be caught shallow around grass beds and flats using Senkos, Texas rig lizards, spinnerbaits and bladed jigs. Also some groups of fish holding on channel swings in 14-22 feet, hitting Carolina rigs and jigs. No report on crappie since the rise.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and stained too muddy. Water temp in the low 60s.
Plenty of fish roaming the shallows and locked on beds. David Russell says plastics like Senkos and Flukes are the tickets around shallow timber. Also some fish hitting spinnerbaits and Chatterbaits out to about five feet.David Russell is reporting
PALESTINE - Water level is six inches high and dirty up north and clearer down south. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good shallow, mostly males with a few larger females moving in, hitting lipless cranks, spinnerbaits and Senkos. Fishing slow is the key. Crappie are good around timber along the river channel in 24 feet of water, hitting jigs. White bass are showing up down south, taking lipless cranks on points. Channel cat are good shallow, mostly around docks and retaining walls at night using night crawlers and cut shad.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is two feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says catfish remain steady on punch bait soaked in standing timber up the Richland Creek arm. Crappie are shallow up major creek arms, hitting shiners and jigs under a cork. No report report on white bass or largemouth.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is about 2.79 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Crappie fishing has been good in skinny water using jigs under a slip cork. Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good early using cranks, jerk baits and lipless cranks in drains towards the backs of creeks, then moving to shallower spawning flats, secondary points and dead end drains in 2-5 feet. Several fish in the 4-7 pound range reported this week. Some post spawners showing up at suspended depth of steeper points.
TOLEDO BEND - T-Bend is about 1.44 low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been good. A 12 pounder reported recently. Lots of bigger females moving in slow, hitting Texas rig lizards in 2-4 feet. A-rigs and swim baits have been productive over 18-20 feet along creeks and drains. Crappie fishing has been good. Lots of fish shallow, hitting shiners and jigs under a slip cork. Roadrunners also producing some fish. Also some fish holding around Pendleton bridge. White bass guide Jane Gallenbach says fishing has slowed after a river rise of 12 feet.
