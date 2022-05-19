ATHENS - Water level is four inches high and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been slow. Most bites coming shallow around grass in 3-8 feet using jigs, shaky heads and Flukes. Crappie are fair on live shiners soaked around brush piles in 20-25 feet.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 1.19 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says crappie are good shooting jigs under deeper, shady docks. Brush piles in 8-16 feet also giving up some limits. Black bass are hitting plastics and shaky heads around shore cover, early and late, then moving to docks in 8-12 feet and brush piles away from shore. Blue cats and white bass are still fair to good using cut bait around retaining walls and rock at first light. Shallow main lake humps also giving up some fish.
FORK - Water level is 5.44 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 70s, mid-80s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass are good on Texas rig lizards and creatures in 2-5 feet; some fish still spawning and guarding fry. Off shore bite is best in 8-12 feet using Texas rigs and cranks. Crappie fishing has been fair shallow but most consistent around brush and timber using jigs.
‘PINES - Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass are good up north, hitting grass flats with topwaters and bladed jigs. Same patterns working down south; also some fish hitting cranks and Texas rigs along river bends and points down south. Bream are on beds all around the lake, hitting small worms and jigs.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is four inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Bass fishing has been fair with the some solid fish reported on frogs and topwaters around reeds and grass flats early and late; wind is a plus. Also some groups holding around main lake structure in 18-25 feet, hitting Carolina rigs and shaky heads. Most takers are small, but numbers are good at times.
Crappie fishing has been fair around brush piles at mid-range depths using jigs and shiners. Forward sonar is a big help.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and slightly stained. Water temp in the mid-70s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been fair with a few fish hitting topwaters and plastics. Some schooling activity; fish are hitting swim baits and underspins.
PALESTINE - Water level is about 3 1/2 inches high and stained.
Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good on chartreuse white spinnerbaits worked in 2-5 feet along river. Crappie are good on the river using jigs around timber and brush in 24 feet of water. White bass are good using spoons on the old 155 roadbed. Catfish are excellent around baited holes in 16 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is two feet high and clear. Water temp in the 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are good on shiners soaked around brush piles in 15-20 feet. Anglers with forward sonar also scoring some limits on jigs. White bass are excellent using slabs. Hybrids are best on live shad and swim baits. Best bite coming on main lake points in 15-25 feet. Pelican Island and Windsock points have been holding good numbers. No report on catfish or black bass.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is a foot low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been best early and late. Early morning bite is best using topwaters and frogs near shore cover, switching to finesse plastics and light Carolina rigs near outside grass edges as the sun climbs. Midday bite has been fair around brush piles using drop shots and medium diving cranks. Some fish beginning to group around shad on deep structure, hitting spoons, tail spinners and blade baits. Crappie fishing has been good around mid-range brush piles using shiners.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is two inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Jane Gallenbach at River Ridge says catfish are good up the Sabine, hitting shad, worms, catalpa worms and soap. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says trotliners are picking up some good numbers in the 2-10 pound range when the wind allows; some good size in the 30-50 pound range have been reported. Bow fishermen have reported some giants including three ranging 210 to 245 pounds.
Bass anglers reporting some decent numbers and quality around humps and ridges in 8-15 feet using cranks and Texas rigs. Also some shallow fish in 4-8 feet hitting light Carolina rigs and a few on topwater.
