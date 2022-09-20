ATHENS - Water level is 1.23 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing continues to be slow with hot weather setting back in. School fish are active periodically, mostly early and late. Chrome or clear topwaters, small ‘Traps, spoons and white Fluke Jr.’s are good bets. Outside grass lines in 10-12 feet also producing a few fish on jigs and shaky head worms. Brack says crappie fishing has been slow targeting brush piles in 20-25 feet using minnows or jigs.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 3.52 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says black bass are shallow, hitting topwaters at night around shallow rock. Boat dock shade in 2-10 feet is the daytime ticket using Texas rigs and shaky head worms. Crappie are still good around brush piles in 10-20 feet, suspended at 8-12 feet. White bass and hybrids are schooling early around shallow humps and flats, then moving to 10-20 feet, hitting slabs and cranks. Catfish are good on humps in 10-20 feet using fresh cut bait. Drifting fishing also producing a few blues.
FORK - Water level is 5.99 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Several fish over 24 inches weighed during the opening rounds of the Sealy Big Bass Splash event September 16-18. David Roulton of Allen won it with a 10.21 pounder. A 9.97, 9.84, 8.82 and 8.66 rounded out the Top 5. Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says some of the best action is still coming on Texas rig worms worked on main lake points in 3-6 feet of water. A few fish also hitting topwater early. Crappie fishing has been fair to good using minnows and jigs around brush piles and standing timber in 15-20 feet, suspended about 12-15 feet. Channel cat are good over baited holes using punch bait.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 3.14 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low-to-mid-80s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass fishing has been fair overall. Topwaters are producing a few solid fish early, then switching to jigs and Texas rigs worked along grass edges and the edges of creeks. A few fish schooling on the main lake throughout the day. Crappie fishing has been good around brush piles in 15-24 feet minnows and jigs.
NACONICHE - Water level is five inches low and clear. Surface temp in the low 80s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been fair. Lots of suspended fish in the mouths of Telesco and Naconiche creeks that are tough to pattern. A few small fishing hitting medium diving cranks, Carolina rigs and weighless Senkos fished above the thermocline in 15-17 feet. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE - Water level is two feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been fair to good with the cooler mornings. Lots of fish moving into the creeks, hitting Senkos, spinnerbaits, jigs, bladed jigs and Texas rigs near channel breaks and around wood. Crappie fishing has been good around the Highway 155 bridge and the Flat Creek bridge in 12-18 feet, mainly on jigs. White bass are slow with a few fish reported on points early and late using lipless cranks and tail spinners. Catfish are good around baited holes along the river using night crawlers. Liver pitched around docks is producing some good quality fish.
‘PINES - Water level is 1.75 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been fair up north, mostly early and late over shallow grass near deeper water with frogs, topwaters, Senkos and Flukes. Down south the bite has been good throwing topwaters and square bills around points with rock, best under cloudy skies. Offshore bite is slow. Crappie are slow around bridges using minnows in 16-20 feet. Bream are good shallow on crickets and small worms.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level 4.39 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low-80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons is reporting fair crappie fishing with the best action coming around brush piles in 15-25 feet water, mainly on minnows. Channel and blue cat still good on punch bait soaked over baited holes in 10-20 feet. Points and timber areas in coves holding lots of eating sized cats. Hybrid stripers are fair on gizzard shad fished on humps and points off the 309 Flats in 20-30 feet.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 4.63 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good targeting new growth grass beds on tapering main lake points and along channel breaks. Areas near deeper water is best. Early bite is best on topwtaers, square bills and bladed jigs. During midday, Branum suggests switching to Texas rig for flipping with a heavy creature along steep walls of grass. Also some groups of the fish holding on ends of ridges in 29-34 feet, but most are small. Brush piles in 25-28 giving some up some good quality in big Texas rig worms and shaky heads. Crappie fishing guide Randy Dearman the bite has been fair to good around brush piles in 18-22 feet using minnows and jigs.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 4.14 feet low and stained in the creeks, clearer on the main lake. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says trotliners are picking up some blues in the 5-50 pound range on river sets. Shallower sets producing good numbers of smaller fish in the 3-15 pound range, all on cut bait. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been slow with low water and no current. Best bite has been on Texas rigs on points, ridges and other structure in 10-15 feet. A few solid fish up to nine pounds reported by night fishermen. Crappie are fair around natural laydowns and brush piles, mostly on minnows.
