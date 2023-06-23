By Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
ATHENS - Water level is three inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper-80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been fair on main lake humps in 15-22 feet of water using Carolina rigs, jigs and small flutter spoons. Also some fish on outside grass edges taking shaky heads and jigs. School fish are suspended. Not much surface activity yet. Crappie are slow. Fish are around brush piles in 30 feet, suspended at 15-20 feet down, but reluctant to bite.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is three inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass are good on humps in 10-20 feet using slabs. Also some fish caught trolling. Crappie are best around brush piles andbridges in 12-20 feet, fish are suspended 8-20 feet. Catfish are good on main lake humps in 12-20 feet using fresh cut bait. Good numbers of 1-3 pounders and an occasional 10 pounder.
FORK - Water level is six inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been hit or miss. Best early and late action coming on frogs, buzz baits and topwaters fished shallow around flooded vegetation. Move to humps and other structure in 8-12 feet at mid-morning and throw Texas rigs and cranks. Fishing guide Gary Paris says crappie are good around brush piles and bridges in 15-20 feet, hitting jigs. Forward sonar is a plus.
PINES - Water level is one inch low and fairly clear to to lightly stained. Water temp the mid-80s.
Jim Tutt says bass are slow up north with a few small fish coming on Senkos and Flukes tossed around shallow grass. South end fish are much better in 12-16 feet on points and drops using crankbaits and Carolina rigs. Crappie fishermen reporting keepers 5-8 feet along channels using minnows.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is about three inches low and lightly stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass fishing has been decent. Fish are hitting wacky worms and Senkos early and late. Topwaters producing a few hits late in the day. Some deeper fish around hard bottom structure in 10-25 feet, hitting Carolina rigs, cranks and drop shot rigs. Some fish beginning to chase shad on the surface. Crappie are fair on 17-24 feet, suspended about 7-12 feet down.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and mostly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
David Russell says bass are good in the 4-5 pound range using under spins, Chatterbaits and square bills worked around timber near channels and other contour changes. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE - Water level is about full pool and stained up north, clear down south. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good, but bigger bites are hard to come by. Best areas are on main lake points using Carolina rigs and deep diving cranks in shad patterns. Crappie are good under the 155 bridge on minnows and jigs. Also some fish along the river, holding around natural timber and brush piles in 17-25 feet.
White bass are fair early in the day on main lake points using tail spinners, spoons and lipless cranks in 4-8 feet. Catfish are very good on jugs and trotlines using bream or shad. Baited holes along the river giving up some limits of channel cat on night crawlers and shad.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is about full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass are fair with some schooling action early off the 309 Flats and over shallow points along the south shore between Ferguson Point and Fisherman’s Point. Lots of undersized hybrids in the mix. Large hybrids are holding in 25-30 feet off Pelican Island and the 309 Flats. Good numbers of eating size blue cats are mixed with the white bass, hitting shad and punch bait on bottom. Crappie are holding around bridges and brush piles in about 20 feet, hitting jigs and minnows.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is about two inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good early in the day around grass beds and bream beds in 3-6 feet of water. Midday bite is good flipping heavy grass in 10-13 feet using heavy jigs and creature baits. Frogs and weightless plastics also producing some shallow fish around matted grass. Branum is also picking up some fish around drops, standing timber and brush piles in 25-35 feet using Carolina rigs, weighted swim baits, drop shots and tail spins. Intermittent schooling action happening on the main lake, hitting topwaters.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been good targeting brush piles and stumps in 22-25 feet, suspended at 10-12 feet. Numbers have fallen off, but some good quality fish are showing up. Minnows and jigs working equally well at times.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is about eight inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in mid-80s
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfishing has been hit or miss with the spawn in full swing. Bigger fish in the 30-40 pound range coming on river sets.
Fishing guide Ben Matsubu says bass fishing has been hit or miss. Best bite coming on Carolina rigs, big worms and cranks around main lake structure in 8-17 feet or 25-35 feet. Grass bite has been slow.
Crappie fishing is best around natural lay downs in 20-25 feet, suspended about 12 feet. Brush piles also holding fish, but there is lots of traffic around the piles.
