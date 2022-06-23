ATHENS - Water level is about full pool and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are fair early and late targeting outside grass edges and brush piles in the 20 foot range using Flukes shaky heads and jigs. Crappie are fair around brush piles in 25 feet. Thermocline beginning to form in 25 feet. Bream are good on small worms and jigs.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 2.16 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Not much change in fishing patterns this week. Fishing guide Jason Barber says black bass are still best around deeper docks in 3-10 feet and offshore brush piles in 12-20 feet, hitting Texas rigs, cranks, shaky head worms and jigs. White bass and hybrids are mixed around main lake humps in 12-20 feet, hitting slabs and fresh shad. Crappie are best around docks, brush piles and bridges using shiners.
FORK - Water level is 5.91 feet low and stained. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says a few bass are still being caught shallow using prop baits, poppers and buzz baits targeting points and humps in 1-3 feet. Also some fish hitting worms and square bills in 1-4 feet. Out deeper, Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and deep cranks are the tickets on points, ridges and humps in 15-20 feet. Channel cat are good over baited holes. Crappie are best around brush piles and old timber.
‘PINES - Water level is nine inches low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Mark Mowery says bass are fair on deeper points down south using cranks in 10-20 feet. Up north some solid fish are hitting shaky heads and Carolina rigs on channel bends and a few on topwater over grass beds. Catfish are hitting punch bait around baited holes. Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits along the river using forward sonar. Bridges and brush piles also giving up some fish.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is about a foot low and clear. Surface temp in the 80s.
Bass fishing has been fair with some intermittent schooling activity, hitting topwaters, cranks and spoons. Frogs and topwaters also producing a few fish early around shallow grass, pads and over flats near channel swings. Offshore structure and brush in 14-22 feet holding some groups at midday, but most are small. No report on crappie.
NACONICHE - Water level is about four inches low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
David Russell says there has been some schooling activity early and late. Better quality fish are hanging out beneath the schools. Flukes and small cranks producing best. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE - Water level is four inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good on boat docks and any shallow grass early the day, then moving to deeper water on drops and points in 10-20 feet. White bass are good early on topwaters lipless cranks and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on the river channel and brush piles. Anglers with forward sonar faring best. Catfish are very good on baited holes in 17-23 foot on night crawlers, cut shad or live shad.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 2.63 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been fair around brush piles and bridges in 15-20 feet, mainly on shiners.
White bass are hitting slabs and hybrids are fair on live shad. Fish have been active on the surface early on the 309 Flats, then scattered and tough to find.
Channel catfish are fair on punch bait around baited holes. Blue cat are gravitating to areas where the white bass are dining on shad.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 1.91 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good to five pounds around hydrilla beds up down the lake using topwater baits at first light. Punching with compact plastics is the ticket once the sun gets up. Offshore brush piles and old timber also giving up some midday bites for anglers with forward sonar. Deep cranks, suspending baits and light Texas rigs are working best. Crappie guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been good around brush piles in 22-35 feet. Most often the fish are suspended about 12-14 feet down, hitting shiners best.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 1.35 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Ben Matsubu says bass fishing has been fair. Fish are moving to 20-25 foot depths on ridges, a few to six pounds hitting cranks, Carolina rigs and Texas rigs. Shallow bite has slowed down, a few on topwaters early. Crappie fishing has been good with lots of anglers chasing them. Water depths of 22-25 feet are best, suspended at 12 feet around brush piles.
