By Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
PALESTINE - Water level is about seven inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been slow. A few fish up to 4 1/2 pounds taking Carolina rigs in 4-14 feet, mostly on points. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 14-21 feet around brush piles. Also some fish under the Highway 155 bridge. White bass and hybrid striped bass are good on main lake points using Lil’ George’s and spoons in 15-20 feet on points. Larger catfish are good on jugs and trotlines using cut bait along creeks. Baited holes are giving up numbers of channel cat in 21-24 feet using night crawlers and liver.
PINES - Water level is 1.16 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good up north around grass beds using frogs and buzz baits. Best on cloudy days. Farther south, bass are good on points and drops with big worms, cranks and jigs. Early bite is good on buzz baits and Zara Spooks. Crappie fishing is fair on the river with minnows in 14-16 feet. Bream are good on crickets and worms.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is about two inches low and clear. Water temperature in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfishing has been slow. A few fish in the 10-40 pound range using cut bait. Fishing guide Tommy Martin says fishing traffic has been very light with the heat. Best bass bite has been late in the day and at night. Crappie fishing is best in standing timber, suspended at 23-25 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 1.15 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says all fishing has been fair. Not much traffic on the lake due to hot weather; most are fishing early and late. Hybrid stripers have been most consistent, taking live gizzard shad on humps in 25-30 feet off the 309 Flats. White bass are slow with some schooling action along the south shoreline from the dam to Fisherman’s Point, hitting in-line spinners and ‘Traps best.
FORK - Water level is about six inches low and clear. Water temp in the low 90s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been tough. A few fish taking Texas rig creatures worked around shallow weed beds; a few on topwaters early and late. Deep bite is hit or miss. Crappie fishing guide Gary Paris says crappie fishing has been fair around brush piles in 15-20 feet using jigs and minnows.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 2.67 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 90s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says matted grass is showing with the falling water. Deeper grass in 10-12 feet is excellent for pitching and punching with heavy jigs and plastics. Covering water is key. Brush piles in 18-24 feet are giving up some solid fish on big worms rigged Texas style; smaller worms producing more numbers. Some surface schooling in the same areas.
Crappie fishing has been hit or miss around brush piles using minnows and jigs. Hitting lots of brush piles is key. Fishing guide Dan Bentley says channel cat are good in the 1-3 pound range over baited holes in 25 feet, suspended at 18 feet in bends of creeks. Punch bait is best.
NACONICHE - Water level is about five inches low and clear. Surface temp in the low 90s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been steady. The fish are holding in heavy timber and feeding heavily on shad. Some surface action early and late; swim baits and under spins producing the best bite. No report on crappie.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 1.79 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass, hybrids and catfish are good around main lake humps in 16-20 feet using fresh cut bait and spoons. Crappie fishing is good with limits coming around brush in 12-24 feet using minnows. Forward sonar is a plus. Black bass are best around brush piles in 10-20 feet and deeper docks in the 6-12 foot range. Texas rigs, shaky heads, cranks and Carolina rigs producing best.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 1.51 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 90s.
No report available.
