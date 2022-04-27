ATHENS - Water level is about four inches high and clear. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are still shallow, taking moving baits and Senkos in 2-8 feet along grass edges. Some post spawners offshore. Crappie fishing is excellent using shiners and jigs around brush piles in 20-30 feet. Plenty of limits reported.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is about 1.77 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says catfish, black bass and hybrids are good around the shad spawn early in the day. Cats and hybrids hitting fresh cut bait under a cork; black bass best on moving baits. Crappie fishing is still good with the best action coming around docks in 4-10 feet, hitting jigs.
FORK - Water level is about six feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Fishing guide Gary Paris says bass fishing has been fair with some pre-spawn fish holding at suspended depths in 14-17 feet, hitting jerk baits, swim baits, drop shots and Carolina rigs. Also some shallow fish hitting Senkos, lizards and Flukes. Crappie are still spawning; also some fish holding around brush piles in 15 feet. Channel cat are good on punch bait in skinny water.
‘PINES - Water level is seven inches high and clear to slightly stained. Water temp in the 60s, low 70s.
Jim Tutt says bass are good on swim baits and under spins fished shallow up north; lots of numbers. Farther south fish are on beds in major creeks and on points, hitting plastics and crank baits. Crappie fishing has been good in 4-5 feet using shiners.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is about two inches low and stained to fairly clear in places. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Bass anglers reporting a few solid fish shallow on plastics, swim jigs and spinnerbaits tossed around grass and other shore cover, and over grass flats near channel breaks. Some post spawn fish set up on hard bottom structure in 14-25 feet, hitting Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and spoons. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE - Water level about full pool and clear down south, stained up north. Surface temp in the upper 60s. Bass are good shallow north and south. Some good quality up north in Kickapoo and Cade’s Lake using jigs, spinnerbaits and swim jigs. Shorelines are the ticket down south using Senkos, spinnerbaits and wacky worms. Crappie are best along creek channels, targeting stumps with forward sonar. Brush piles in 14-16 feet also picking up. Channel cat are excellent along the river using punch bait and night crawlers.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and clearing. Surface temp in the mid-to-upper 60s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been decent with the best action coming shallow out to 10 feet. Soft plastics and swim baits producing more consistent action.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 1.36 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good around newly flooded cover in shallow water using weightless Senkos and wacky worms worked along outside edges of shore cover and hollow body frogs around wood; frogs producing bigger bites. Targeting the shad spawn early with moving baits has been effective. Crappie are still spawning shallow. Also some fish holding around deeper brush piles.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is about nine inches low and clear in backs of creeks to to the main lake. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfishing is good with numbers of fish in the 5-50 pound range hitting cut bait. A few flatheads, but mostly blues. Bream fishing has been good in still water areas and in the channel.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says lots of bass are still spawning, hitting wacky worms, baby brush hogs and lizards in 1-4 feet. Also some post spawners hitting topwater, and weightless Senkos in 5-9 feet. A few crappie coming in the backs of creeks on tube jigs and Roadrunners.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water Level is 2.3 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been good in skinny water down south using shiners under a cork in 2-4 feet. White bass are excellent on slabs and hybrids are fair on live shad and swim baits. Main lake points in 15-25 feet and the 309 Flats are hotspots. Watch for feeding birds to find the fish. Channel catfish are fair on Danny Kings Punch Bait with a No. 4 treble hook. Blue cat are good in same areas as bass and on wind blown points.
