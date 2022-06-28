ATHENS - Water level is about three inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
No changes in fishing patterns, according to fishing guide Jim Brack. Early morning bass are best around outside grass edges using Flukes, wacky worms and a few on jigs, then moving offshore to brush in 20-25 feet. Crappie are fair around brush piles in 25 feet using shiners.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 2.42 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass are still good on humps in 12-20 feet using spoons. Blue cats hanging out in the same areas. Crappie are good with some limits coming around brush piles in 12-20 feet using shiners and jigs. Black bass are scattered on docks and brush down to 10-16 feet using jigs, shaky heads, Carolina rigs and deep cranks.
FORK - Water level is 6.07 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been good to 12.6 pounds on 10 inch worms worked on points in 10-15 feet of water. Crank baits producing in the same areas. Also a few fish hitting topwaters early. Crappie fishing has been fair, mainly on shiners fished around brush piles or jigs in old timber.
‘PINES - Water level is 1.09 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass are fair up north around shallow grass early and late, hitting topwaters, bladed jigs and swim jigs near deeper water. Farther south the fish are holding near drops, on long points and around brush piles, taking cranks and big worms. Crappie are fair around the bridge and in the river using jigs. Bream are on beds in the shallows, hitting small worms.
NACONICHE - Water level is a few inches low and falling. Surface temp in the upper 80s to 90s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been slow overall with the best action coming when there is a little chop of the surface. Some school fish showing up early and late. Best bite coming on Senkos, Flukes and topwaters.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 1.27 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 80s, 90s.
Bass fishing has been fair. Shallow bite is best early and late around grass beds and pads near deeper water and on points using frogs, topwaters and small swim baits. Some intermittent schooling action around main lake structure. Midday bite best away from the bank on hard bottom structure and around isolated stumps using Carolina rigs, shaky heads, cranks and spoons. Outside grass edges also giving up some fish. Night fishermen picking up a few solid fish tossing worms and jigs around main lake structure. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE - Water level is six inches low and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good early on topwaters and stick baits around shore cover, the moving to docks and main lake points near drops with Texas rigs, Carolina rigs. Crappie are good along the river channel fishing the natural timber in 20-25 feet using jigs. Bridges also giving up some keepers on jigs and shiners. White bass are good on points using tail spinners and spoons. Channel cat are good around baited holes in 17-24 feet along the river, hitting night crawlers and cut shad.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 2.80 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says all fishing has been slow to fair. Best bet for crappie is targeting brush piles and bridges in 15-20 feet using shiners. White bass are slow using slabs; a few hybrids reported on live shad. Some schooling action early around the 309 flats. Fish are tough to find once schooling action subsides. No report on black bass.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 2.33 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good around hydrilla beds with some about to top out at 10 feet. Lots of topwater action early, then switching to flipping and pitching with plastics. Brush and timber also giving up some fish on cranks and light Texas rigs. Main lake schooling activity is hit or miss. Crappie still best around brush piles using shiners. Fish are suspended about 12 feet in 25-30 feet.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 1.88 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Bass anglers reporting some solid fish in the 4-5 pound range on cranks, Texas rigs and Carolina rigs worked on main lake ridges in 18-25 feet. Junebug and red bug among the top plastic colors. A few fish busting topwaters around shallow grass early. Crappie fishing has been good targeting brush piles in 22-25 feet. Anglers with forward sonar faring best. No report on catfish this week.
