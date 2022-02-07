ATHENS - Water level is about two inches high and clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass patterns are unchanged from last week; the bite is still slow. A few fish hitting A-rigs, ‘Traps and swim baits around outside grass edges. Crappie are best around brush piles but no limits have been reported.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 1.95 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 40s, low 50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and hybrids to nine pounds are hitting shad plastics deadsticked over 40 feet of water. A few blues to 56 pounds reported drifting fresh cut bait. Black bass are best around docks and rocks using moving baits and Texas rig plastics. Crappie are slow; a few fish hanging around brush piles and bridges in 20-25 feet.
FORK - Water level is 6.36 feet low and clear, stained in the creeks. Water temp in the upper 40s, low 50s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been hit or miss. Jerk baits producing a few fish around timber lines in 4-10 feet of water. Also some fish holding around ditches and channels in 3-8 feet, hitting jigs and square bills. Crappie fishing is best around timber and points in 25-30 feet, hitting jigs.
‘PINES - Water level is 9 inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 40s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been slow. A few fish hitting swim baits and shaky heads in the river up north. South end fishing is good using square bills and jerk baits around the rocks. Crappie fishing is excellent along the river near Watt’s Island down south using shiners.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 2.60 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 40s, low 50s ahead of the front.
Bass fishing has been fair to around four pounds fishing tight to select docks. Shallow grass beds near channels and sloughs giving up a few fish on square bills, Chatterbaits and lipless baits. Hard bottoms, points and isolated stumps in 14-28 feet holding some decent numbers at times, but most are small. No report on crappie.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the low 50s ahead of the front.
David Russell says bass fishing has been slow. Fish are scattered and difficult to pattern. A few fish reported on A-rigs and swim baits.
PALESTINE - Water level is one inch low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 40s, low 50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good on lipless cranks in 3-6 feet. Black/blue 1/4 ounce jigs also producing a few fish. Crappie are trying to make a move towards the shallows up north. Farther south, anglers are finding fish in timber near the 155 bridge, hitting jigs and shiners. White bass are good on Lil’ George and lipless cranks in 4-10 feet. Catfish are very good around baited holes along the river, hitting night crawlers.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 2.36 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 40s, low 50s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been slow with the best action coming around brush piles and bridges in 20 feet. White bass are fair on slabs bounced on bottom on points and humps in 30-40 feet. Deadsticking also has been effective. Catfishing action has been fair on punch bait soaked around timber in the Richland Creek arm, mainly around cormorant roost trees in 20-30 feet of water.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 3.49 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 40s, low 50s ahead of the front.
Bass fishing has been fair to 10 pounds. Many anglers reporting tough fishing with limited grass and lots of fishing pressure. Several 20-pound sacks weighed in last weekend’s Outlaw Outdoors event. Fish are being caught shallow on moving baits, wacky rigged Senkos and suspending jerk baits. Cranks, drop shots, Carolina rigs, A-rigs and swim baits are the tickets offshore. White bass are fair up the river; some females beginning to show up.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 3.42 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 50s ahead of the front.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been spotty. Best bite is coming in 22-25 feet of water using Carolina rigs, drop shot and jigs. Also some fish hitting drop shots in 14-18 feet. A-rigs also producing on suspended fish in the mouths of the creeks. Crappie fishing is good around timber and lay downs. Fish are suspended 18-20 feet down.
