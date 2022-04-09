ATHENS - Water level is five inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says lots of buck bass and a few females on beds shallow. Small underspins slow rolled around grass beds producing good numbers. Chatterbaits, wacky worms and Texas rig lizards also good bets. Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits around docks with brush in four feet of water, mainly on jigs.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 1.55 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp the low upper 60s
Fishing guide Jason Barber says catfish are good to six pounds in skinny water up north on windy points and timber flats. Crappie and black bass are good in 1-5 feet around rock, docks and any shallow cover, best on jigs or shiners. Bass are hitting plastics, Chatterbaits and square bills. White bass are good under lights at night, hitting small jigs and swim baits.
FORK - Water level is 6.35 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass are spawning all around the lake. Texas rigged lizards and creature baits are working when blind cast into 1-5 feet water on points and flats near channels. Also some fish hitting spinnerbaits around logs and stumps. Lots of crappie holding shallow around available cover, taking jigs and shiners under a cork. No report on catfish.
‘PINES - Water level is about full pool and clear down south, dirty up north. Water temp in the low 60s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good up north on Senkos and Flukes in still water; Chatterbaits when there is some chop on the surface. Farther south, there are lots of fish on beds in major creek arms, hitting Senkos and Flukes. Crappie are good on the river channel up north, hitting shiners or jigs. Catfish are slow.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is about two inches low and stained. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Bass fishing has been been fair to good since the water stabilized. Lots of fish shallow, hitting Senkos and light Texas rig lizards blind cast over grass flats. Also some solid fish reported on square bills around wood or grass. Crappie showing up in some of the same areas with bass.
NACONICHE - Water level is about full pool and stained. Water temp in the 60s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been hit or miss following recent rains and high pressure. A few fish shallow, hitting Texas rigs. Some schooling activity mid-morning to noon.
PALESTINE - Water level is about 3 1/2 inches high and stained to muddy up north, slightly stained down south. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good on Senkos with lots of spawning activity shallow at both ends of the lake. Crappie are hit or miss shallow with the best bite reported on jigs. White bass are on the move to the main lake and tough to pattern. Channel cat are best under boat houses and docks, hitting liver and night crawlers in 3-6 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is two feet low and clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are good with lots of shallow fish spawning around available shore cover, hitting shiners or jigs under a cork in 2-4 feet. White bass are fair on slabs, hitting on main lake points in 15-25 feet. Fish are scattered and making their way to main lake points and road beds. Channel catfish are fair on punch bait; the Richland arm has been especially good. Blue cats are fair on fresh cut bait soaked in areas where white bass are active.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is two feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good to 10 pounds with spawning activity taking place all around the lake. Lots of fish in post spawn, as well. Shad are shallow and holding round newly flooded vegetation. Bass are hitting swim jigs, swim baits, Texas rig plastics and frogs fished from the bank out to four feet. Also some fish suspended on points and timber, taking topwaters and suspending baits in 10-15 feet of water. Look for early morning shad spawning activity to be a consistent bass pattern over the new few weeks. Crappie fishermen still picking up some fish shallow on jigs and shiners; brush piles in 20 feet also holding good numbers.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 1.68 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says crappie fishermen still picking up a few fish in skinny water using jigs and shiners. Catfishing has been good from 5-60 pounds on trotline sets in 8-12 feet using cut perch. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been good in 1-8 feet. Lots of fish have already spawned, but more waves are coming. Lizards, brush hogs and wacky worms are good bets.
