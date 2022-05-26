ATHENS - Water level is three inches high and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been good with multiple patterns working. Outside grass edges are the ticket near the bank, throwing jigs and light plastics. Also some fish on brush piles in 10-25 feet, hitting Carolina rigs and jigs. Crappie are best around brush piles using shiners or jigs.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 1.37 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s, 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and catfish are good on humps in 5-18 feet of water using fresh cut bait and slabs. Crappie are good on brush piles in 10-20 feet; jigs and shiners producing equally well. Black bass are good on crank baits, jigs and shaky heads fished around rocks and docks in 3-10 feet.
FORK - Water level is 5.48 feet low and stained to fairy clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Lee Livesay won the Bassmaster Elite Series event with a four-day total of 113-11. Three other anglers cracked the 100-pound mark. The best bite came offshore using jigs, flutter spoons, cranks and magnum shaky head worms on points, humps and other hard bottom structure in water ranging 10-25 feet deep.
Crappie fishermen picking up limits around brush piles using shiners and jigs. Forward sonar is a plus.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is five inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Bass are fair early and late using frogs, topwaters and light Texas rigs around shallow grass and reeds, then moving offshore at midday to target hard bottom structure and brush piles n 14-25 feet with Carolina rigs, shaky heads and cranks. Bream are good on beds around shore docks using small worms under a cork. No report on crappie.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been fair with most fish holding at suspended depths of 6-8 feet in a 14-16 feet of water, hitting Senkos and Chatterbaits. Some schooling activity early and late.
‘PINES - Water level is about three inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been excellent with several big sacks upwards of 25 pounds reported in local derbies. Shallow bite is best using topwaters and Chatterbaits around shallow grass up north. Farther south, points and other structure giving up some solid fish on Carolina rigs and deep cranks. Crappie still good in shallow to mid-range depths on jigs and shiners. Bream are excellent on beds using small worms and crickets under a cork.
PALESTINE - Water level is about one inch low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good on chartreuse/white spinnerbaits and 1/4 ounce jigs worked in 2-5 feet of water around shallow cover up north. Brush piles in 16-20 feet giving up limits of crappie using shiners or jigs. White bass still best on the 155 road bed using spoons and tail spinners. Channel cat are good over baited holes using night crawlers and cut shad.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 1.12 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum bass fishing has been good around hay grass and other shore cover using frogs, weightless plastics and small swim baits. Early and late is best. During midday, move to main lake points, brush edges on flats and hard bottom structure in 20-30 feet using spoons, drop shot and Carolina rigs. Some schooling action at midday along drains that feed main lake flats in 12-20 feet. Crappie fishermen reporting limits around brush piles and stumps in 18-24 feet using shiners and jigs.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is six inches low and clear to stained. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been good targeting ridges and humps in 8-15 feet using Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and cranks. A 10.41 pounder won the Sealy Big Bass Splash over the weekend. Smaller fish holding shallow. Crappie are good around brush piles 12-15 feet and 25-30 feet. Shiners and jigs producing equally well.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 2.20 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been good with the best bite coming around brush piles and bridge columns in 15-20 feet using shiners. White bass are fair on slabs and hybrids using live shad and swim baits on main lake points in 15-25 feet. Pelican Island and Windsock also holding fish. No report on black bass.
