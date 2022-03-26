ATHENS - Water level is four inches high and clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says lots of bass are bedding in skinny water, but many of females are acting spooky at times due to heavy fishing pressure. Crappie are moving shallow. The fish are scattered around outer edges of docks, hitting jigs.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 1.59 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in upper 50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber say all fishing has been good with lots of activity in the shallows. Bass fishing has been good with some solid fish hanging around docks, secondary points and rock, hitting Texas rigs, wacky worms, jigs and a few on moving baits. A 26.57-pound limit won the Texas Team Trail event over the weekend. Crappie fishing has been good around shallow docks and any shore cover in 1-3 feet of water. The bite should get better with warming weather. Catfish are good on shallow, windy points up north using fresh cut bait.
FORK - Water level is 6.44 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp the high 50s, low 60s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been fair with a few fish spawning in the backs of major creeks, hitting lizards, Senkos and spinnerbaits. Crappie are moving up in the same areas, hitting shiners and jigs under a slip cork. Channel catfish are good around baited holes in 20 feet using punch bait.
’PINES - Water level is six inches low and clear. Water temp in the 50s.
Jim Tutt says as few bass are beginning to show up on spawning beds. Moving baits still the best bet around shallow grass and a few on cranks along the river up north. Farther south, target the backs of creeks with Flukes or Senkos; rocky points also giving up some fish on square bills. Crappie are still good along river bends and the bridge up north, but beginning to push towards the shallows.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is about 2.2 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the 60s.
Bass fishing has been good. Lots of fish holding around shallow grass beds near channel breaks in 3-6 feet and over grass flats in 2-4 feet. Hitting Senkos and light Texas rigs.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and slightly stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been fair to good with the warming weather. Shallow water bite is best using weightless Senkos, wacky worms and a few on bladed jigs. Some good quality bass reported.
PALESTINE - Water level is one inch low and stained. Water temp the 50s and 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good in 2-6 feet on lipless cranks, wacky worms, spinnnerbaits, Texas rigs and bladed jigs throughout the day. Crappie are still deep for the most part, a few moving around shallow grass in 2-4 feet. White bass are good up the Neches, hitting small spinners and lipless cranks. Catfish are moving to shallow water under boat docks; also some fish taking night crawlers around baited holes along the river.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 2.35 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been good in skinny water with spawning underway. Fishing shiners under a cork in 2-4 feet of water is the ticket in creeks and protected pockets at the northwest end of the lake.
White bass are fair on slabs. Check out main lake points and humps in 30 feet. Catfish are fair on punch bait soaked on a No. 4 treble. The Richland Creek arm is giving up limits of eating size fish. Larger blues hitting cut shad on wind blown points in 5-10 feet.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 3.31 feet low and clear. Water temp the upper 50s, low 60s and warming.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good to 8 1/2 pounds targeting spawning flats in 2-5 feet with Texas rigs, soft jerk baits and split shot rigs; watermelon candy and green pumpkin are hot colors. Also some deep fish to be caught around main lake structure in 12-20 feet around channel swings and points with submerged stumps and brush. Lots of traffic on the water. Crappie fishing has been good with lots of fish moving shallow to spawn around available shore cover. White bass still good up the Angelina.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 2.14 feet low and fairly clear to stained. Water temp the upper 50s, low 60s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says crappie are pushing shallow along with bass. Several largemouths in the 8-10 pound range reported. Catfishing has been good to 40 pounds on trotline tipped with cut perch. Best bite in 6-8 feet of water with a few blues and flatheads in the 40-pound range. White bass guide Jane Gallenbach says fishing has been good, but the water level jumped three feet after recent rains. Fish are hunting clearer water in creeks off the main channel.
