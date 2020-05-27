A collision on Saturday in Henderson County was one of several East Texas fatalities in recent days investigated by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers.
Cornelius Vanzandt, 31, of Frankston, was killed in a one vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 4222 and State Highway 155 in the Coffee City area.
Sgt. Sara Warren reports that at about 4:22 a.m. troopers were called to the location where a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe had been eastbound on CR 4222, approaching SH 155. The Tahoe drove off the north side of the roadway into the concrete drainage ditch before it skidded sideways across all of the lanes of SH155. The vehicle hit a tree with its right front quarter panel and came to a stop.
Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Milton Adams pronounced Van Zandt dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
The remaining three wrecks were reported by Sgt. Jean Dark of the DPS office in Smith County.
On Saturday morning, troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on US 259, approximately six miles north of the city of Longview in Gregg County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that at about 4:14 a.m., the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet 1500, Lesley Paul Clanton, 48, of Mineola was traveling northbound on US-259 in the inside lane. He became disabled in the left lane after striking a guardrail on the west side of the roadway. Clanton got out of the vehicle which was then struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Bertha Idalia Venzor, 53, of Ore City who was also traveling north on US-259. Clanton was struck by the vehicles and was pronounced at the scene by Judge Robbie Cox and taken to Radar Funeral Home in Longview. Venzor does not show to have been injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
On May 20, troopers responded to a fatal crash on CR 171, about five miles north of Elkhart in Anderson County. The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Ford F-250, Wyatt Richard Williford, 26, of Katy, was traveling west bound on CR 171. The report said the vehicle entered a left curve at an unsafe speed for the wet road conditions where the driver lost control and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a culvert and became airborne and hit several trees.
The driver was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced by Judge Gary Thomas and taken to Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine.
The crash remains under investigation.
Also on May 20, troopers responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 558 mile marker, approximately four miles southeast of Lindale in Smith County. The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, Joshua Britt Quinn, 19, of Fairfield was traveling east on I-20 when the vehicle, for a yet to be determined reason, ran off the roadway and hit several trees. Quinn and a passenger, Jerrell Bryan Daniel, 51, of Van were both pronounced at the scene by Judge Jon Johnson at taken to Caudle Rutledge Funeral Home in Lindale.
The crash remains under investigation.
