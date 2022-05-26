UT Health East Texas EMS has earned a fifth consecutive, three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services for its compliance with national standards of excellence, receiving a perfect score from the reviewers.
UT Health East Texas EMS is one of only 180 ambulance services in the country to successfully complete the voluntary review process, which included completion of a comprehensive application and on-site review by national experts in emergency medical services. With this achievement, UT Health East Texas EMS continues to be the only accredited ambulance service in East Texas.
The Commission is a nonprofit organization, which was established to encourage and promote quality patient care in America’s medical transportation system. This is accomplished by establishing national standards, which not only address the delivery of patient care, but also the ambulance service’s total operation and its relationships with other agencies, the general public and the medical community. The Commission’s standards often exceed state and local licensing requirements.
“We are proud to have performed at such a high level in this comprehensive assessment of quality,” said Donald Baker, market president of UT Health East Texas. “Our EMS team has consistently exceeded local, state and federal quality review audit expectations of performance, and we continue to partner with city and county first responders in serving the community and saving lives.”
John Smith, CEO at UT Health East Texas EMS and AIR 1, said staff have been key to the successful completion of the accreditation process
“We have done a lot to increase training and equipment improvements that keep patient safety and care as our focus as we answer each call,” Smith said. “We have always concentrated on patient care and doing the best for the patient.”
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
